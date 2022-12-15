Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - December 15, 2022

Canada's ONLY content sharing platform for the construction, building and design community

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 15, 2022

The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more. Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular e-Newsletters. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.

Top news has Statistics Canada reporting that investment in building construction was steady in October at $20.9 billion. The residential sector edged down 0.1% to $15.4 billion, while the non-residential sector increased 0.9% to $5.5 billion.

The top video is courtesy of Ledcor Group of Companies who demonstrate their award-winning Excavation Extraction Rescue System (EERS). Learn how EERS works and can be used to safely and expediently extract a worker from an excavation site in the event of an emergency.

More content shares from members include:

• OnTraccr Technologies - 5 Reasons Why Construction Teams Need Kanban Boards

• Kee Safety Canada - Safety Solutions for Unprotected Edges

• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 set for the biggest show yet

• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - The Utility Expo and National Utility Contractors Association announce partnership

• Skyline Group - Access Ladders – Ladder Systems Designed to Ensure Safety and Compliance

• Nesbitt Training - Podcast: Company Hardware & Software

• IAPMO - IAPMO R&T Lab Acquires QFT Laboratory

• Diversified Communications - All Systems Launched – Geo Week 2023 Announces Five Strategic Event Partnerships

• Firepoint Technologies - Bulletin 282: Auditing Your Fire Safety Plan

About

Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

