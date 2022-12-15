Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - December 15, 2022
Top news has Statistics Canada reporting that investment in building construction was steady in October at $20.9 billion. The residential sector edged down 0.1% to $15.4 billion, while the non-residential sector increased 0.9% to $5.5 billion.
The top video is courtesy of Ledcor Group of Companies who demonstrate their award-winning Excavation Extraction Rescue System (EERS). Learn how EERS works and can be used to safely and expediently extract a worker from an excavation site in the event of an emergency.
More content shares from members include:
• OnTraccr Technologies - 5 Reasons Why Construction Teams Need Kanban Boards
• Kee Safety Canada - Safety Solutions for Unprotected Edges
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 set for the biggest show yet
• Association of Equipment Manufacturers - The Utility Expo and National Utility Contractors Association announce partnership
• Skyline Group - Access Ladders – Ladder Systems Designed to Ensure Safety and Compliance
• Nesbitt Training - Podcast: Company Hardware & Software
• IAPMO - IAPMO R&T Lab Acquires QFT Laboratory
• Diversified Communications - All Systems Launched – Geo Week 2023 Announces Five Strategic Event Partnerships
• Firepoint Technologies - Bulletin 282: Auditing Your Fire Safety Plan
