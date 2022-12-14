Submit Release
Williston / Cruelty to Animals

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1007923

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                            

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: December 1, 2022 / 0835 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Irish Settlement Road, Town of Underhill

VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals

 

ACCUSED: James Parker                                              

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 1, 2022 at approximately 0835 hours, The Animal Control Officer with the Town of Underhill requested a Trooper accompany them to a residence in Underhill where a dog was reportedly being treated poorly. Upon arrival to the residence, the dog owner, James Parker (68) of Underhill, brought the dog outside who appeared to be emaciated with other visual sores on its body. Parker willingly surrendered the dog to the ACO for a veterinary visit and later fully surrendered him to the Town of Underhill.

 

On December 14, per the Chittenden County State's Attorney's Office, Parker was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer the charge of Cruelty to Animals. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: January 24, 2022 / 0815 hours           

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

