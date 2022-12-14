Williston / Cruelty to Animals
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1007923
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 1, 2022 / 0835 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Irish Settlement Road, Town of Underhill
VIOLATION: Cruelty to Animals
ACCUSED: James Parker
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 1, 2022 at approximately 0835 hours, The Animal Control Officer with the Town of Underhill requested a Trooper accompany them to a residence in Underhill where a dog was reportedly being treated poorly. Upon arrival to the residence, the dog owner, James Parker (68) of Underhill, brought the dog outside who appeared to be emaciated with other visual sores on its body. Parker willingly surrendered the dog to the ACO for a veterinary visit and later fully surrendered him to the Town of Underhill.
On December 14, per the Chittenden County State's Attorney's Office, Parker was issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division to answer the charge of Cruelty to Animals.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: January 24, 2022 / 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.