“Let’s Go Player 1” is Back and Ready to Launch

LUXEMBOURG, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, LGP1 Sarl resumes the launch of its interactive e-sports platform, in which the viewer becomes the hero, targeting release at the end of February 2023.

LGP1, where e-sports meet reality TV, is now set to launch soon, aiming to redefine the way competitive gaming is experienced. Originally announced in 2020, Let’s Go Player 1 spent two years being developed from a straightforward reality competition show into a gamified platform with full interactivity.

The vision began as an e-sports league made up of public competitors and a reality show following their exploits on their quest to become champions, winning a large cash prize. It has now evolved into an online and mobile platform with a suite of interactive features that allow the spectating public to participate in the competition as never before. E-sports fans will have unprecedented access to interact with competitors and streamers, directly influencing the outcome. Users can up the ante by betting on battle winners and unmasking the “traitors” who vote off their teammates. The platform allows spectators at home to become the hero, winning their way onto the show, earning a spot by competing in a Battle Royale.

LGP1 has partnered with global leaders in gaming video content and some of the biggest names in e-sports to make this vision a reality. “Our mission is to create an inclusive and diverse gaming league filled with real characters, real ongoing drama and competition that enables talented players to become stars of the show - all from the comfort of their own homes,” says Marco Prinzi, CEO of LGP1 Sarl. “After years of hard work designing and developing the platform, raising funds, and connecting with the best available partners, we are finally ready to do just that.”

Boiler Plate: LGP1 Sarl (Luxembourg) has taken over the rights for the project from Hiventure Media Sa and is now developing the platform independently. It was established on the 11th of February 2022 and is fully operational in Luxembourg. To make LGP1 happen, scale, and succeed, it leverages the diverse experience of several successful principals, including an Emmy Prime Time and Golden Globe winner, a highly skilled video production team, a plethora of highly experienced developers, experts in game-design and gamification, and a serial entrepreneur.

Where eSports meet Reality TV | Let's Go Player 1 | LGP1 | Trailer