Lane Restrictions Lifted on I-70 between Bridgeport, OH and Wheeling Tunnel beginning December 19

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the lane restriction will be lifted on I-70 Eastbound between Bridgeport, OH and the Wheeling Tunnel and fully reopen to traffic on Monday, December 19th. The lane restriction will also be lifted on I-70 Westbound between the Wheeling Tunnel and Bridgeport, OH and fully reopen to traffic on Tuesday, December 20th. Delays may occur between 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM on these days to implement the traffic patterns.


Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

