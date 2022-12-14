Wednesday, December 14

Biden signs gay marriage law, calls it ‘a blow against hate’

A celebratory crowd of thousands bundled up on a chilly Tuesday afternoon to watch President Joe Biden sign gay marriage legislation into law, a joyful ceremony that was tempered by the backdrop of an ongoing conservative backlash over gender issues. “This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms,” Biden said on the South Lawn of the White House. “And that’s why this law matters to every single American.” Biden criticized the “callous, cynical laws introduced in the states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need. Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected,” Biden said. “But the antidote to hate is love.” Continue reading at Associated Press. (Patrick Semansky)

What Washington’s housing legislation could look like in 2023

How to build more housing, quickly, will be on the agenda when the Washington state Legislature begins its session in January 2023. Many lawmakers appear to agree on the need to make three big changes around the state: Removing bans on denser forms of housing, such as townhomes, eliminating “design review boards” statewide for residential projects, and spending at least $1 billion more each year on affordable housing. Disagreement between lawmakers centers around what the minimum allowable density should be, and whether denser housing should be required on all residential land or only near parks and frequent transit. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)

Big plans for WSU Tri-Cities. Legislature will be asked for $10M for a new energy center

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has big plans for Washington State University Tri-Cities in Richland to become a center recognized globally for its innovation in developing clean energy sources and technology. He will ask the state Legislature this year for $10 million to launch the new Institute for Northwest Energy Futures at WSU Tri-Cities, he announced during a Monday visit to the Richland campus. “The world has to invent new fossil-free methods of energy, and it is going to look right here at the WSU Institute for Northwest Energy Futures,” he said. Inslee said he was cautiously optimistic about legislative support for the institute because it is “so in keeping with the basic DNA of the state of Washington of recognizing the power of R&D,” he said. Continue reading at Tri-City Herald.

Associated Press

Biden signs gay marriage law, calls it ‘a blow against hate’

Lawmakers announce ‘framework’ on bill to keep government open

Aberdeen Daily World

Mobile health van on tour this month

Central School to host no-cost vaccine clinic

Bellingham Herald

Work to begin on this new Bellingham park

Bellingham student who reported assaults files federal lawsuit against school district

Capital Press

Inslee to propose ‘new ways’ to site energy projects

Columbian

I-5 Bridge replacement program studies auxiliary lane options

Vancouver compiles ‘comprehensive’ list of legislative priorities

Southwest Washington senators, representatives, business leaders discuss outlook for 2023 session

Editorial: In Our View: State Republicans adding to energy discussion

Editorial: In Our View: I-5 Bridge replacement price tag grows with time

Everett Herald

Lynnwood light rail could sit unused for months

Recount confirms Clyde Shavers win in 10th Legislative District (Shavers)

New state health insurance tax credit offers enticing premium: $0

Comment: Fighting anti-vax misinformation still worth effort

Editorial: Stanwood schools’ prompt response to racial slurs

News Tribune

Jury to decide: Did sheriff ‘weaponize’ TPD to settle score? Or call threat ‘as he saw it’?

Editorial: Will Sound Transit’s Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension ever be finished? Not at this rate

Op-Ed: My son was killed while using a crosswalk. Our leaders can prevent similar tragedies

Olympian

Thurston County hires new public health director after year-long search

Peninsula Daily News

Jefferson County seeks more on carbon

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle claws away at process that delays affordable housing projects

Boeing lands record 787 Dreamliner order from United Airlines

Businesses are using more contractors now than before the pandemic

Amazon pledges another $150M toward Seattle-area housing projects

Millwright District development contract approved by port commission

Seattle Medium

Health Officials Encourage Blacks, Especially Black Men, Over The Age Of 45 To Get Screened For Colorectal Cancer

Seattle Times

WA hospitals start cutting services, warn of possible closures

King County jail diversion programs not collecting enough data

WA proposes reforms for special education schools, citing Seattle Times, ProPublica stories

Climate change could make WA streams too hot for fish, report shows

Opinion: Breaking down barriers for entrepreneurs of color

Skagit Valley Herald

Concrete appoints new council member, approves 2023 budget

Deception Pass State Park gains 78 acres

Skagit Valley College emergency assistance funding dwindles as students face inflation

Spokesman Review

Ecology Department may use more stringent water testing for contaminants on Spokane River, Washington Supreme Court rules

Northwest Republicans’ votes reflect conflicts within GOP on same-sex marriage law

Spokane City Council wipes away past-due city utility bills of low-income residents

Inslee pushes for funding to make WSU Tri-Cities clean energy hub in Washington

Tri-City Herald

Pasco School Board Member resigns shortly after taking oath of office. Here’s why

Big plans for WSU Tri-Cities. Legislature will be asked for $10 million for new energy center

Yakima Herald-Republic

Yakima will not participate in regional crime lab, council decides

Masks recommended, but won’t be required with respiratory illnesses in WA, officials say

Terrace Heights Landfill remains until 2031; Lower Yakima Valley transfer station slated for closure

KING 5 TV (NBC)

WSDOT, WSP, families urge caution on I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass

King County tells judge WA should pay fines for being ‘forced’ to house mentally ill

Washington drivers would pay 2.5 cents per mile under recommendation

Airport taxi drivers want union rights, public oversight from Port Commission

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks

Seattle City Council votes to make street cafes permanent

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Tacoma police launch initiative to combat property crimes against businesses

Everett police to host guns for gift cards event Saturday

KNKX Public Radio

More Washington counties trying ‘microtransit’ for flexible routes

Authorities are urging indoor masking in major cities as the ‘tripledemic’ rages

KUOW Public Radio

What Washington’s housing legislation could look like in 2023 (Bateman)

Should Washington end these traffic stops?: Today So Far

What the Respect for Marriage Act means to and for Washingtonians

Onboarding progresses slowly for new Office of Independent Investigations

Bracing for the economic fallout after the collapse of the Bering Sea crab season

An effort to end low-level traffic stops in Washington state

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

KXLY (ABC)

Want a new Spokane County jail? You’ll have a chance to vote on it

NW Public Radio

Rural housing shortage impacts everyone, even those with homes

Crosscut

Lummi Nation prioritizes tradition in new food assistance program