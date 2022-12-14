Wednesday, December 14
Biden signs gay marriage law, calls it ‘a blow against hate’
A celebratory crowd of thousands bundled up on a chilly Tuesday afternoon to watch President Joe Biden sign gay marriage legislation into law, a joyful ceremony that was tempered by the backdrop of an ongoing conservative backlash over gender issues. “This law and the love it defends strike a blow against hate in all its forms,” Biden said on the South Lawn of the White House. “And that’s why this law matters to every single American.” Biden criticized the “callous, cynical laws introduced in the states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need. Racism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, they’re all connected,” Biden said. “But the antidote to hate is love.” Continue reading at Associated Press. (Patrick Semansky)
What Washington’s housing legislation could look like in 2023
How to build more housing, quickly, will be on the agenda when the Washington state Legislature begins its session in January 2023. Many lawmakers appear to agree on the need to make three big changes around the state: Removing bans on denser forms of housing, such as townhomes, eliminating “design review boards” statewide for residential projects, and spending at least $1 billion more each year on affordable housing. Disagreement between lawmakers centers around what the minimum allowable density should be, and whether denser housing should be required on all residential land or only near parks and frequent transit. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)
Big plans for WSU Tri-Cities. Legislature will be asked for $10M for a new energy center
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has big plans for Washington State University Tri-Cities in Richland to become a center recognized globally for its innovation in developing clean energy sources and technology. He will ask the state Legislature this year for $10 million to launch the new Institute for Northwest Energy Futures at WSU Tri-Cities, he announced during a Monday visit to the Richland campus. “The world has to invent new fossil-free methods of energy, and it is going to look right here at the WSU Institute for Northwest Energy Futures,” he said. Inslee said he was cautiously optimistic about legislative support for the institute because it is “so in keeping with the basic DNA of the state of Washington of recognizing the power of R&D,” he said. Continue reading at Tri-City Herald.
