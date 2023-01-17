NEW BOOK IS A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO RESOLVING STRESSFUL CONFLICT AT WORK AND HOME
WALKING ON EGGSHELLS? by Marli Rusen
Whether you are in an office environment or navigating conflict at home, Marli provides a clear and concise method to remedy conflict that easily transitions from one context to another.”UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walking on eggshells? People know the expression – and perhaps the feeling too – when they have to tiptoe around someone, being careful not to upset them or trigger a reaction. It’s time-consuming, unproductive and exhausting.
Now, noted workplace arbitrator, investigator and mediator Marli Rusen (B.A., LL.B.) has transformed her in-depth knowledge of the law and workplace dynamics into a revolutionary approach that helps organizations create healthy and productive environments. And she has shared her concepts in a book entitled WALKING ON EGGSHELLS? A PRACTICAL GUIDE TO RESOLVING STRESSFUL CONFLICT AT WORK AND HOME.
WALKING ON EGGSHELLS? builds on Rusen’s successful MIRROR Method, providing practical tools, tested techniques and straightforward methods for dealing with stressful disagreements, disrespectful communication and disruptive behavior – in the workplace and beyond.
Rusen recognized the anxiety and lost productivity that arise when individuals – from front-line staff to executives – are not trained in how to embrace diversity, communicate respectfully and resolve workplace dysfunction in a constructive manner.
This guide offers essential tips and tools to resolve conflicts before they become full-blown issues. It is a valuable go-to resource for front-line staff, workplace leaders, union representatives and members of boards and councils. It is equally helpful in resolving stressful conflict with family, friends, neighbors, strata and others.
“I saw a hunger – almost a desperation – among employees looking for practical ways to reduce the stress and fatigue associated with their unresolved conflict and dysfunction,” Rusen writes. Her book, she says, “is for anyone who experiences stress, distraction, insomnia or anxiety from unresolved conflicts.”
Rusen’s MIRROR Method is a six-step process of evaluation, reflection and then action of talking through those differences with the other party to bring matters into closer harmony. Understanding the triggers to what sets people off, contemplating those reactions and then having respectful, two-way conversations to share feelings will hopefully move any conflict into a better place.
“Conflict, when dealt with effectively, can push us to new heights of achievement and accountability,” says Lou Varela, RPP, MCIP, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Qualicum Beach. “WALKING ON EGGSHELLS? offers a practical, constructive, and insightful approach to challenge ourselves on how we choose to show up through the inevitability of conflict – bravely, truthfully, and respectfully. A must-read for anyone with a desire to function at your very best, even in the tough times.”
Others also have offered praise for Rusen and her book.
“If you are looking for a practical guide to resolving conflict in its early stages that is easy to follow and will reap the rewards – this book is for you,” says Kimberly J. Jakeman, K.C., Partner, Harper Grey LLP.
“Whether you are in an office environment or navigating conflict at home, Marli provides a clear and concise method to remedy conflict that easily transitions from one context to another. Full of helpful guidance, a worksheet, and checklists, WALKING ON EGGSHELLS? is a forward-moving process. Trust the process. The process will always lead the way,” says Dr. Raeleen Manjak, DM/OL, CPHR, Director, Human Resources, City of Vernon, BC.
“Marli truly has provided the guide for making difficult conversations less difficult,” says Nadine Dillabaugh, MA, CPHR, Human Resources and Organizational Development Professional.
“This is a must-read for all People Managers,” says Francis Garwe, Chief Executive Officer, Carea Community Health Centre, Durham Region, Ontario.
Rusen knows there are always limits, but she doesn’t let them stand in her way. “It’s impossible for everyone to get along all the time,” she says, “but it is possible to sort out most differences in an early and constructive manner.”
WALKING ON EGGSHELLS? Is available on Amazon and through Rusen’s website – www.themirrormethod.ca.
AUTHOR
Marli Rusen (B.A., LL.B.), mediator, arbitrator, author, educator and organizational consultant, has transformed her in-depth knowledge of the law and workplace dynamics into a revolutionary approach that helps organizations create healthy and productive environments. Her experience has given her a profound understanding of how day-to-day leadership, interpersonal dynamics and communication affect the overall health, focus and productivity of the workforce. This understanding led to the development of the MIRROR Method. She has helped thousands of organizations learn how to identify, communicate through and effectively resolve workplace dysfunction. Visit www.themirrormethod.ca.
