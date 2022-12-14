Judicial Profile: Butte County Commissioner Kurt Worley

Whether working with juvenile offenders, teaching a criminal law course, or training volunteers to be judges pro tempore, Butte County Commissioner Kurt W. Worley emphasizes clarity in communication. "It's hard to recalibrate the way we talk when you're thinking in the context of legal principles," he said of his work with juvenile offenders in the courtroom. "So then you go into this setting where you have these young people who are, frankly, in a state of shock or trauma. ... The entire time that I've been in that assignment, I have tried my best to find words that I believe communicate the same ideas, but in a more direct or simple way."