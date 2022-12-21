VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Agricision, Inc.

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

RICHMOND , VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation’s (VIPC), Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) today announced that Agricision, Inc. has been awarded a CCF grant of ​$75,000. VIPC’s CCF program has distributed more than $43 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Agricision, based in Sedley, Va., provides early pest detection of weeds, insects, and disease by using autonomous drone technology. The CCF grant will be used to further expand the software to include in-app purchases and offer farmers a spot spray solution for their John Deere tractors. This company has previously received funding from the Commonwealth Center for Innovation in Autonomous Systems (C2IAS), a collaborative effort of Virginia Tech (VT) and Old Dominion University (ODU), funded by VIPC.

“We are thrilled to receive a CCF grant from VIPC,” said Sheri Neuhofer, Vice President of Business Development at Agricision. “This funding will enable us to continue building our existing pest detection model and develop a first generation made in the USA all-in-one scout-sprayer drone. This product will be built, tested, and brought to market thanks to our collaborative efforts with two other Virginia-based companies. We are excited to help farmers protect their crops by managing pests and diseases all while reducing crop loss, the cost of chemicals and fuel, and increasing their harvest and bottom line profit.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Agricision”, said Sean Mallon, VIPC’s VP for Commercialization. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation, and we believe Agricision is well-positioned to move the needle within the evolving global agtech industry.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential, Virginia-based, for-profit technology companies at the pre-seed stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as customer discovery, market research, business model validation, development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, team development, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply visit: www.VirginiaIPC.org/CCF

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

The Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. The nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Smart Communities | Unmanned Systems | Public Safety Innovation |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.