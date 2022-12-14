Dynamics TMS® Now AppSource Certified for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations
by Next Generation Logistics, Inc.
Dynamics 365 F&O is a complete Tier-1 integrated enterprise transportation management suite for companies with Microsoft Dynamics F&O ERP.
We are very pleased to enhance our partnership and investment with Microsoft providing affordable Tier-1 Transportation Management Solutions for our mutual ERP customers as they scale their business.”INVERNESS, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Logistics, Inc. (NGL) a leading provider of transportation management software, managed freight services, and supply chain consulting, has announced its latest release of Dynamics TMS® Transportation Management Solution Version 8.5 for Microsoft Dynamics Finance and Operations ERP (F&O) is now certified and available in Microsoft's AppSource.
— Aristides (Ari) Smith, CEO
Dynamics TMS® for Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O is a complete enterprise transportation management planning and execution suite that enables transportation professionals to make effective and efficient business decisions. The application is intended for shipper companies that utilize Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations and need greater than the out-of-the-box functionality to manage their growing transportation freight spend needs.
The company detailed that this F&O version builds on the success of their Business Central offering with substancial functional enhancements. The software can be quickly deployed, whether you choose our On-Premise, Hosted, Private or Public Cloud model to manage a single company or multiple divisions and can generate an ROI within months.
Aristides (Ari) P Smith
Next Generation Logistics, Inc.
+1 847-963-0007
email us here
10 Minute Video on Dynamics TMS for MS F&O