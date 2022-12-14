Dynamics TMS® Now AppSource Certified for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations

by Next Generation Logistics, Inc.

Dynamics 365 F&O is a complete Tier-1 integrated enterprise transportation management suite for companies with Microsoft Dynamics F&O ERP.

We are very pleased to enhance our partnership and investment with Microsoft providing affordable Tier-1 Transportation Management Solutions for our mutual ERP customers as they scale their business.”
— Aristides (Ari) Smith, CEO
INVERNESS, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Logistics, Inc. (NGL) a leading provider of transportation management software, managed freight services, and supply chain consulting, has announced its latest release of Dynamics TMS® Transportation Management Solution Version 8.5 for Microsoft Dynamics Finance and Operations ERP (F&O) is now certified and available in Microsoft's AppSource.

Dynamics TMS® for Microsoft Dynamics 365 F&O is a complete enterprise transportation management planning and execution suite that enables transportation professionals to make effective and efficient business decisions. The application is intended for shipper companies that utilize Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations and need greater than the out-of-the-box functionality to manage their growing transportation freight spend needs.

The company detailed that this F&O version builds on the success of their Business Central offering with substancial functional enhancements. The software can be quickly deployed, whether you choose our On-Premise, Hosted, Private or Public Cloud model to manage a single company or multiple divisions and can generate an ROI within months.

About

Next Generation Logistics, Inc. (NGL) founded in 1988, is a leader in technology-based supply chain services and transportation software solutions. The company has 3 distinct divisions focusing on outsourced managed transportation services, transportation management software (TMS), and supply chain network optimization studies. NGL is a USA based company, owned by its managers and managed by its owners, with no foreign ownership or outsider investment that can adversely influence corporate policies and direction. Our business is based on the economic premise that our customers can obtain single source, expert supply chain advice, services and modern technology at reasonable prices. NGL is a Certified Microsoft Partner

