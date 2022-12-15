AEssenseFresh.com Launches to Accelerate Successful Indoor Farming

AEssenseFresh Aeroponics Locally Grown Anywhere AEtrium-2.1 SmartFarm Aeroponic Green Floral Leaf Lettuce AEssenseFresh Locally Grown Shelf-to-Plate Harvest

Community site reflects the passion of the company’s employees to provide a valuable resource for indoor farming entrepreneurs

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Clara, California, December 14, 2022 – AEssense LLC, a leading global provider of aeroponic vertical farming systems for the medical & recreational cannabis industry under the brand AEssenseGrows, is proud to announce the formal expansion into Fresh Food production with the launch of its AEssenseFresh community and website. AEssenseFresh.com recognizes the growing demand for indoor vertical farming and aeroponics in education, restaurant, pharma, and commercial farming businesses. AEssenseFresh will provide solutions for indoor farming and signals the company’s commitment to innovation in food security, health & nutrition, while using sustainable methods.

“We are now ready to bridge our success in the global cannabis markets by providing turnkey systems for global food production with software flexibility and consumer value as priorities.”, said CEO and founder, Robert Chen.

AEssenseFresh.com features a modern design and easy access to essential information. It reflects the passion of the company’s employees to provide a valuable resource for the expanding indoor farming industry. The migration of food production from geographically remote, good weather locations, like California, to locally operated indoor production facilities is accelerating. Consumers love highly nutritious leafy greens when they are delivered immediately to their table on the same day they are harvested. Add beautiful vegetables, fresh off the vine, and you have consumer delight. AEssenseFresh will capture case studies & example stories where AEssense customers are delighting their consumers with this local shelf-to-table approach.

“As we follow early fresh produce customers in the education, and commercial markets, we want to promote their success and publicize the superior quality of what they are producing in AEssenseFresh aeroponics.”, said Jennifer Ong, executive vice president at AEssense. “We will use these case studies to offer discoveries and lessons learned to help other innovators along the road to success.”, Jennifer continued.

AEssenseFresh.com is already providing training from the AEssense plant science team in the form of educational tutorials on water treatment, plant growth, and operational management. The website and community will be a source of useful information, videos, and real-world demonstrations.

Zero-soil aeroponics is widely recognized as the most efficient form of hydroponics where nutrient-rich water is sprayed or misted directly on plant roots dangling in the air. This method saves water, nutrients, and labor, while accelerating yields for commercial farms. The technology can be complex, but AEssense has proven their operations using precision sensors and advanced software controls perfected by years in the commercial cannabis industry.

AEssenseFresh vertical farming systems are now available as modular production systems to be quickly adaptable to an unlimited variety of plants. Software configuration enables early adopters to adapt to local market requirements quickly and capture premium pricing. That flexibility is now an advantage for AEssenseFresh customers.

With the business, engineering, and horticultural expertise needed for success, AEssenseFresh will help customers master hardware, software, HVAC, water treatment, and data analytics, to save time-to-market and exceed consumer expectations. Cloud services wirelessly connected to local communication servers offer customers precision monitoring and control with direct reporting on operations management, logistics, go-to-market, and business reporting. AEssenseFresh will accelerate the industry with design, build, operate, teach, and transfer methods.

About AEssense

AEssense LLC (pronounced "essence"), founded in 2014, is a precision AgTech company based in Santa Clara, CA, USA. AEssenseGrows provides precision sensor & software technology to automate the production of indoor cannabis and increase yields for profitability. AEssenseFresh automates the production of superior & nutritious fresh produce for sustainable commercial farms. The AEtrium System uses aeroponics, advanced systems, and cloud connected software, in modular vertical farming density to produce high yields at low cost. With AEssense, you can precisely control your production operations at your fingertips from anywhere in the world. For more information, visit: https://www.AEssenseFresh.com.

