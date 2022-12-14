Vital Signs Monitoring Market Size would rocket up to USD 15.11 Bn by 2029
Devices used to monitor a patient's vital signs are referred to as vital signs monitoring devices. This comprises tools for tracking various vital indicators, such as blood pressure, body temperature, pulse rate, and respiration rate, such as pulse oximeters, thermometers, and temperature monitors. These compact, reliable, portable devices can be set up in residential buildings, hospitals, and other emergency medical situations. They can also be used to check one's own health and make an early illness diagnosis by keeping an eye on activity and fitness levels.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the vital signs monitoring market which was USD 8.6 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 15.11 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Segmentation:
The vital signs monitoring market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product Type
Temperature Monitoring Devices
Blood Pressure Monitors
Pulse Oximeters
End Use
Hospitals
Physician’s Office
Home Healthcare
Ambulatory Centers
Emergency Care Centers
Others
Key Market Players:
Medtronic (Ireland)
Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
Natus Medical Incorporation (U.S.)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Smiths Group Plc (U.K.)
GENERAL ELECTRONIC (U.S.)
Masimo (U.S.)
CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO. LTD. (China)
A & D Company Limited (Japan)
NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan)
Nonin (U.S.)
SunTech Medical, Inc. (U.S.)
Welch Allyn (U.S.)
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Briggs Healthcare (U.S.)
OSI Systems Inc. (U.S.)
Shenzen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co, Ltd. (China)
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Vital Signs Monitoring Market Landscape
Part 04: Vital Signs Monitoring Market Sizing
Part 05: Vital Signs Monitoring Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
