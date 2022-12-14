Ice is coming to the eastern panhandle; WVDOH plow, truck drivers stress safety when on the roads this winter

The WVDOT wants motorists to be careful in winter conditions and when sharing the road with Snow Removal & Ice Control (SRIC) vehicles such as plows and trucks. Zach Murphy is a WVDOH Transportation Worker III in District 4, driving the plows in the winter. He said motorists should slow down to less than the speed limit.



“It is the same thing when dealing with a work zone – slow down and move over. Our trucks, when we are out treating and plowing, are moving work zones,” Murphy said.



Murphy also warns motorists of the dangers of following a salt truck too closely, resulting in decreased visibility for both parties.



“When you are following behind a truck, if you cannot see our mirrors, we cannot see you,” he said. “We may not know you are back there. If we must stop suddenly or turn around, back up to clear an intersection it could not be good.”