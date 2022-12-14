BHCC Workforce and Economic Development Launches Cannabis Certificates to Meet Demand for Trained Workforce
As an emerging industry that will provide good paying jobs in Massachusetts, the cannabis industry has the potential to uplift economic mobility for diverse communities around the Commonwealth”BOSTOM, MA, UNITED STARTES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) is pleased to announce a collaboration with cannabis education and training leader Green Flower, to offer cannabis certificate programs. These new program offerings are designed to provide the skills and training needed for a successful career in one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States.
— Kristen P. McKenna, Dean of Workforce and Economic Development
“As an emerging industry that will provide good paying jobs in Massachusetts, the cannabis industry has the potential to uplift economic mobility for diverse communities around the Commonwealth,” said Dean of Workforce and Economic Development Kristen P. McKenna.
“Green Flower is honored to be partnering with Bunker Hill Community College to offer our three cannabis industry training courses and help students become highly qualified to work in cannabis retail, manufacturing, and agriculture environments,” says Daniel Kalef, Green Flower's Vice President of Higher Education. “As a leader in the Boston education community, their history and commitment to help working adults find and build new careers is second to none. We are excited to see BHCC expand to help the cannabis industry continue to grow and begin offering these courses to the public.”
In partnership with Green Flower, BHCC will offer three cannabis certificate programs: Advanced Cultivation Technician, Advanced Manufacturing Agent, and Advanced Dispensary Agent. Each program takes eight weeks to complete and is offered fully online. Students can register and begin courses at any time. Upon certificate completion, graduates will have access to Green Flower’s employer network. Courses cost $839 and are now open for enrollment.
For more information or to register, please visit https://cannabiseducation.bhcc.edu.
About Bunker Hill Community College
Bunker Hill Community College is the largest community college in Massachusetts, enrolling approximately 16,000 students annually. BHCC has two campuses in Charlestown and Chelsea, and a number of other locations throughout the Greater Boston area. BHCC is one of the most diverse institutions of higher education in Massachusetts. Sixty-five percent of the students are people of color and more than half of BHCC's students are women. The College also enrolls nearly 600 international students who come from 94 countries and speak more than 75 languages.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
Brendan P. Hughes
Bunker Hill Community College
+1 646-245-0112
email us here