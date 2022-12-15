On-Time Edge and Toward Zero Announce Merger Agreement
Two companies with shared vision and values to help companies accelerate digital transformation for manufacturing operations and agile, accurate supply chains.
We’re excited to expand our supply chain digitalization and smart manufacturing expertise as On-Time Edge joins forces with the Toward Zero team.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On-Time Edge and Toward Zero announce that they have entered into an agreement to merge two complimentary organizations and establish a unified brand around a shared vision of helping manufacturers achieve their business objectives with digital transformation. Manufacturing companies have trusted Toward Zero and On-Time Edge with their consulting, system implementation and systems integration needs for many years. By combining their resources and expertise at deploying and integrating smart manufacturing systems and supply chain solutions customers around the globe will have access to even greater bench strength for best-in-class consulting, implementation, and integration.
The newly formed organization will focus on helping manufacturers in nearly every industrial sector accelerate digital transformation and achieve the business results they expect with smart manufacturing and supply chain initiatives. Since 2004 On-Time Edge has helped customers boost profitability, productivity, and performance with supply chain consulting engagements and production scheduling platform implementation. Toward Zero has been helping customers execute end-to-end supply chain digitalization projects, smart manufacturing initiatives, and manufacturing ERP implementations since 2015, with a focus on accelerating time-to-value and compounding and sustaining performance gains.
According to Michel Babineau, founder and CEO of On-Time Edge, “We’re excited to expand our supply chain digitalization and smart manufacturing expertise as we join forces with the Toward Zero team. Toward Zero is a recognized leader in helping manufacturers quickly achieve strategic objectives with fast ROI. It’s proven deployment methodology speeds implementations and integrations and accelerates solution buy-in and time-to-value.”
Aaron Muhl, founder and president of Toward Zero comments that, “On-Time Edge has deeply respected and effective consultants, data engineers, and trainers who help manufacturing companies make more, sell more, and do it more profitably. They focus on enabling manufacturers to gain a competitive edge by applying advanced production scheduling solutions together with a Theory of Constraints approach to unlock and achieve greater financial results.”
Together, On-Time Edge and Toward Zero have clients and active projects spanning North America, Europe, Asia. The newly formed organization is committed to ensuring that all employees and partner relationships thrive, and is preparing to expand its workforce to meet anticipated growth.
FAQ’s
• Timing: The companies will continue to operate and deliver on projects as distinct brands as the executive team and employees begin official merger activities to support combined operations.
• Leadership: Michel Babineau and Aaron Muhl will lead the new company as co-founders with a renewed commitment to project excellence, client success, and sustainable business results for manufacturers’ initiatives.
• Go-to-market strategy: The newly formed organization will focus on helping manufacturing enterprises with their digital transformation initiatives, which includes end-to-end supply chain digitalization, smart manufacturing, manufacturing business systems (ERP), shop floor machine connectivity, and manufacturing cybersecurity.
• Customer support: All projects and engagements will continue with the same commitment to delivering on-time and on-budget.
• Expanded capabilities: Clients will immediately have access to the entire breadth of expertise across both organizations.
In the coming days and weeks, each customer and partner will receive personalized communications and support from their account executive to learn how the merger will benefit their organization and initiatives.
ABOUT ON-TIME EDGE
We are manufacturing consultants, data engineers, and solutions trainers helping manufacturing companies unlock their ability to create more, manufacture more, and sell more. Every team member has deep manufacturing performance expertise earned from years of working for and with complex manufacturers around the world. We apply this experience to every project, crafting custom solutions based on your company’s unique needs. Every client draws on our arsenal of manufacturing best practices and systems expertise as we help them select the best technologies and tools, provide them with world-class implementation, and guide them in transforming business processes to take full advantage of solution investments. As a result, every On-Time Edge project has a direct impact on tech investment ROI as you improve on-time delivery, reduce inventory, and cut operating costs. For more information, visit On-Time Edge or connect with us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/on-timeedge/.
ABOUT TOWARD ZERO
We're experts at deploying and integrating smart manufacturing systems and supply chain solutions – on time and within budget. Our #1 concern is making sure they work the way they're supposed to so your company gets the ROI you expect. Our global team of supply chain experts, smart manufacturing engineers, data and applications architects, and manufacturing business consultants consistently apply our proven implementation and integration methodologies and disciplined project management practices, helping you manage change in the plant and throughout the entire business. Every one of our team members is a deep domain expert in their chosen field, and we apply our understanding of your industry, so projects take off on the first try and keep getting results. Our clients consistently achieve technology investment ROI and, as a result, dramatically improve operational performance and profitability. For more information, visit Toward Zero or connect with us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/toward-zero.
