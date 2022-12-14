TSG Launches Women in Performance Measurement™

For Women by Women

SOMERSET, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spaulding Group (“TSG”) is launching the Women in Performance Measurement Group, a business resource for women, to network, share, and learn together. The first meeting will be virtual, and will be held in the first quarter of 2023; the first in-person meeting is planned for May 23, 2023 as a cocktail hour the evening before the start of TSG’s annual PMAR conference.

“This group will provide a forum for discussion and education, while promoting women and diversity within our industry,” said Ashley Reeves, CIPM, a TSG Executive Vice President and the firm's and industry's only Chief Verification Officer.

If you are interested in hearing more about the group and/or joining Women in Performance Measurement, please visit: https://spauldinggrp.com/events/women-in-performance-group/.

About The Spaulding Group, Inc.

With offices across the United States, The Spaulding Group, Inc. is the leader in providing investment performance measurement information, through its products and services. TSG provides consulting along with GIPS and non-GIPS verification services; offers unique and proprietary Software Certification and Operation Review services; publishes The Journal of Performance Measurement®, a quarterly publication launched in 1996; and hosts the Performance Measurement Forum. The firm also sponsors the annual Performance Measurement, Attribution and Risk (PMAR) North America, West, and Europe conferences. TSG’s Institute of Performance Measurement offers in-person and online performance measurement training, including both performance fundamentals and attribution courses, and a class on portfolio risk. For more information visit across the www.spauldinggrp.com.