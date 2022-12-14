OKW Updates Its Cable Glands Range – Including New Pressure Compensation Glands

New PRESSURE COMPENSATION cable glands

New PRESSURE COMPENSATION cable glands protect electronics from condensation in sealed enclosures.

Cable glands with ventilated membranes

The new glands use a ventilated membrane to stop temperature and pressure changes from causing condensation.

OKW has also added black versions of its existing cable glands and grommets.

OKW has extended its range of cable accessories including new PRESSURE COMPENSATION cable glands.

The new pressure compensation cable glands mean you don't have to fit a separate pressure compensation element on the enclosure.”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New PRESSURE COMPENSATION cable glands from OKW protect electronics from condensation in sealed enclosures. OKW has also added black (RAL 9005) as a standard color to many other cable glands and grommets in the range.

OKW’s universal cable glands and grommets are ideal for all kinds of applications. They can be custom pre-fitted to newly specified OKW enclosures or retrofitted to customers’ existing equipment.

The new PRESSURE COMPENSATION CABLE GLANDS (IP 68) use a ventilated membrane to stop temperature and pressure changes from causing condensation in hermetically sealed enclosures. Water entry pressure for the membrane is > 0.2 bar; RQ = 57 l/h (theoretical air flow rate at 0.07 bar). The new cable glands are available in sizes M12 x 1.5, M16 x 1.5 and M20 x 1.5. They are molded from light gray (RAL 7035) or black (RAL 9005) polyamide (PA). Clamping blades provide strain relief.

Meanwhile, OKW’s popular M16 and M20 QUICK FIX cable glands (IP 68) are now available in black (RAL 9005) as well as light gray (RAL 7035) PA. They extend only a short amount into the enclosure. They are pushed into place from the outside before a left-hand-threaded locknut is tightened, again externally. No special tools are needed. The cable is fed in and secured as normal. These cable glands are suitable for 0.04” to 0.157” housing wall thicknesses.

OKW’s normal M12 x 1.5, M16 x 1.5 and M20 x 1.5 cable glands are now also molded from black (RAL 9005) or silver gray (RAL 7001) PA as standard. They feature superior pull relief and sealing, and are rated IP 68 to 5 bar when using a sealing ring (separate product).

OKW’s IP 67 grommets for Ø 5-10 mm and Ø 6-13 mm cables are now also available in black (RAL 9005) and light gray (RAL 7035) V-0 TPE as standard. They are suitable for wall thicknesses of 0.02” to 0.12”.

Associated products and accessories in the range include cable glands with bending protection, a strain relief clamp, counternuts, polyethylene sealing rings, and EPDM grommets.

VIEW EXTENDED CABLE GLANDS RANGE >>

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here

