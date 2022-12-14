Forklift Truck Market to Obtain Overwhelming CAGR of 11.90% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Corporate Strategies and Key
Forklift trucks market have been deployed for lifting and transferring heavy materials, such as crates, container goods, and other such components,PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They assist in moving packed goods around the storage area, and loading and unloading goods from vehicles. Global Forklift Truck Market was valued at USD 48.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 118.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Market Insights: -
Some of the Major Players operating in the Forklift Truck Market are
Jungheinrich AG
Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. (a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.)
KION GROUP AG
Lift Technologies, Inc.
Crown Equipment Corporation
CLARK
Manitou Group
Komatsu Ltd
Hangcha
DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP
Konecranes
Palletrans Forklifts
HUBTEX Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG
Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO., LTD
Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.
EP Equipment, CO.,LTD
Combilift Material Handling Solutions
Godrej Material Handling
REPORT METRIC
Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029
Base Year – 2021
Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)
Forklift Truck Market Scenario
According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for global forklift truck market is accelerating because of the increasing demand for forklift trucks. Also the, rapid increase in productivity, reduced injuries and accidents along with operator calm are also expected to fuel the demand of the forklift truck market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Whereas, the high cost of electric powered forklift trucks will obstruct the growth of the forklift truck market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Forklift Truck Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Expansion of Construction Industry
The rise in the construction industry along with the swift industrialization is one of the major factors driving the growth of forklift truck market. These trucks are popular for being powerful, user-friendly, economical, and easy to maintain. They are usually utilized in several industrial tasks owing to their unique features.
Increase in Warehouses
The surge in number of warehouse developments in the advancing countries accelerate the market growth. The rise in need from the manufacturing industry has a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Concerns regarding Safety
The increase in the adoption of forklift truck market to enhance productivity, and reduce injuries and disasters further influence the market. Also, an inclination for IC-engine forklift trucks in developing regions assist in the expansion of the market.
Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, surge in investments and increased consumer spending positively impact the forklift truck market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, increase in demand for battery-operated forklifts extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, surge in investments will further expand the market.
Restraints/Challenges
On the other hand, increase in third party logistics (3PL) services and high cost of battery operated and fuel cell forklift are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, stringent safety and emission regulations are projected to challenge the forklift truck market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:
Forklift Truck Market [Global – Broken down into regions]
Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]
Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]
Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players
Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.
Market Size)
Market Size by application/industry verticals
Market Projections/Forecast
Forklift Truck Market Development
In April 2020, Godrej Material Handling had launched its new latest three-wheel electric variant of its bravo forklift truck for at least 1.6 to 2-ton category. This launch will help the company to expand its product portfolio.
In June 2020, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., had acquired Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. Hyster had acquired 75 percent of the outstanding shares. This acquisition has helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio in material handling equipment.
Key Market Segmentation: -
Product Type
Counterbalance
Warehouse
Power Source
Internal Combustion Forklift Truck
Electric Forklift Truck
Class
Class V (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Pneumatic Tire)
Class IV (IC Engine Forklift Trucks, Solid/Cushion Tires)
Class I (Electric Motor Rider Forklift Trucks)
Class III (Electric Hand Forklift Trucks)
Class II (Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklift Truck)
Class VI (Electric and IC Engine Tractors)
Class VII (Rough Terrain Forklift Truck)
Tonnage
Below 5 Ton
5 To 10 Ton
11 To 36 Ton
36 Ton and Above
Fuel Type
Electric
LPG/CNG
Diesel
Gasoline
Industry
Construction
Freight and Logistic
Food Industry
Retail
Chemical
Paper and Wood
Other
Forklift Truck Market Scope
Forklift truck market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominates the forklift truck market due to the rise in inclination of manufacturers toward plant automation within the region.
Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the rapid urbanization and rising demand from chemical and food manufacturers in the region.
Key Pointers Covered in the Forklift Truck Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Market Installed Base
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Cost of Care Analysis
Market Shares in Different Regions
Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
Queries Related to the Forklift Truck Market
Which application segments will perform better and achieve success in worldwide through the forecast years?
What are the key factors driving the market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this Industry?
Which are the impressive business sectors where best players want their own expansion in future?
What are the market dynamics?
What are the limits ruining the development rate?
What is the focused circumstance to advance development?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by the performers in the global market?
What are the development rates for this Industry?
