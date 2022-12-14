Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,963 in the last 365 days.

Benchmark Digital Partners Announces Partnership with 3motionAI

Benchmark Digital Partners is pleased to announce its partnership with 3motionAI, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Ergonomic data software company.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners, a leading cloud-based Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software solutions provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with 3motionAI, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Ergonomic data software company based in the Greater Toronto area.

3motionAI helps companies analyze human motion and neurocognitive function, delivering deep analytic insights for sports performance, physical therapy, medical care, personal fitness, active aging, and workplace health.

3motionAI’s platform architecture is designed for rapid and simple integration, with API Direct data access and ability to upload captured video for instant model and AI analysis. The alliance with 3motionAI will strengthen Benchmark’s subscriber engagement, in both AI and Ergo solutions.

Wei Jenny Yu, Associate Director, Product & Project Management at Benchmark congratulated both the Benchmark and the 3motionAI team for formalizing this partnership. “The partnership and collaboration have great potential to offer an advanced and integrated AI solution for Ergonomic risk assessment to Benchmark subscribers and the broader industry”, she added.

To learn more about Benchmark ESG®, visit www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com. Read more about 3motionAI are available at 3motionai.com.


About Benchmark ESG®

Benchmark ESG® (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades, our digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join nearly 3,000,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG® with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, supplier risk, and ESG data management / disclosure reporting.

Jen Weaver
Benchmark Digital Partners
+1 610 703 8852
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Benchmark Digital Partners Announces Partnership with 3motionAI

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.