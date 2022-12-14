Benchmark Digital Partners Announces Partnership with 3motionAI
Benchmark Digital Partners is pleased to announce its partnership with 3motionAI, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Ergonomic data software company.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners, a leading cloud-based Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software solutions provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with 3motionAI, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Ergonomic data software company based in the Greater Toronto area.
3motionAI helps companies analyze human motion and neurocognitive function, delivering deep analytic insights for sports performance, physical therapy, medical care, personal fitness, active aging, and workplace health.
3motionAI’s platform architecture is designed for rapid and simple integration, with API Direct data access and ability to upload captured video for instant model and AI analysis. The alliance with 3motionAI will strengthen Benchmark’s subscriber engagement, in both AI and Ergo solutions.
Wei Jenny Yu, Associate Director, Product & Project Management at Benchmark congratulated both the Benchmark and the 3motionAI team for formalizing this partnership. “The partnership and collaboration have great potential to offer an advanced and integrated AI solution for Ergonomic risk assessment to Benchmark subscribers and the broader industry”, she added.
To learn more about Benchmark ESG®, visit www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com. Read more about 3motionAI are available at 3motionai.com.
About Benchmark ESG®
Benchmark ESG® (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Our comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades, our digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join nearly 3,000,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG® with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, supplier risk, and ESG data management / disclosure reporting.
