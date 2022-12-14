CCHR Florida is Hosting a Family Friendly Holiday Open House and Scavenger Hunt

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, December 23rd from 6pm until 9pm, the Florida chapter of the Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) will be hosting a family friendly Holiday Open House.

The complimentary event is being held at the CCHR Center located at 109 N. Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater. Featuring a scavenger hunt and other activities for children, the complimentary event has a Grinch theme and the Center will be decorated as the “Grinch’s Hide-Out”. Anyone coming dressed up as the Grinch might receive some special Grinchy Treats.

Those attending will be able to learn more about Florida’s Parents' Bill of Rights and what they can do to protect these rights. On July 1, 2021, the Parents’ Bill of Rights became law and in order to help understand these rights, CCHR created a series of 15-30 second videos to help explain some of these rights as well as a simple booklet that can be downloaded on their website. The Parents’ Bill of Rights not only codifies many of the rights accorded to parents under existing law, but also firmly establishes the fundamental nature of these rights as well as guaranteeing a parent’s right to direct the mental health of their children.

This new section of Florida law clearly states that “the state, any of its political subdivisions, any other governmental entity, or any other institution may not infringe on the fundamental rights of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of his or her minor child without demonstrating that such action is reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest and that such action is narrowly tailored and is not otherwise served by a less restrictive means.”

The videos and booklet can be viewed at www.know-your-rights.org. For more information on parental rights or for questions about the open house please call 800-782-2878.

About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health. The Florida chapter of CCHR is an award-winning nonprofit in the area of mental health human rights and government relations. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida (CCHR) is a non-profit, non-political, non-religious mental health watchdog organization dedicated to investigating and exposing psychiatric human rights violations. CCHR Florida also educates Americans about their mental health rights, including the right to informed consent. CCHR Florida works side-by-side with like-minded groups and individuals who share a common purpose to stop abuses in the field of mental health. Many non-profit organizations and individuals are concerned about the excesses and harmful practices of psychiatry. Together, we have formed a strong movement that is especially active to help protect the rights of children.

