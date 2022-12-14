With 8.7% CAGR, Passenger Information System Market Size Worth USD 15,284,564.68 Thousand by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Passenger Information System Market - Industry Trends and Forecast 2029SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Passenger Information System Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. Passenger Information System is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The Passenger Information System report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights, and company profile of the key market players. The Passenger Information System market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts on the step-up of a product.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Passenger Information System Market is growing with a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 15,284,564.68 thousand by 2029. Rising demand for intelligent public transportation system is boosting the market.
Global Passenger Information System Market Analysis:
The passenger information system market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the passenger information system market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
List of the leading companies operating in the Passenger Information System Market includes:
* Hitachi, Ltd.
* Siemens Mobility
* ALSTOM
* Thales Group
* Cubic Corporation
* Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
* indra
* Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation
* ST Engineering
* televic GSP rail
* Teleste Corporation
* Medha Servo Drives Private Limited
* R2P GMBH
* kentkart
* Masstrans Technologiies Pvt. Ltd.
* Icon Multimedia
* Advantech Co., Ltd.
* Tattile s.r.l.
* Lunetta
* Quester Tangent
Recent Developments:
* In December 2021, Hitachi, Ltd. has been awarded a new contract by Nordic Re-Finance to upgrade the signaling systems of fleet locomotives. This contract will help the company to accelerate the revenue by boosting the sales.
* In February 2022, Thales group has been appointed by ANWS to replace three airport surveillance systems in Taitung, Hualien, and Songshan with the STAR NG primary surveillance radars, combined with the RSM NG secondary radars. This will allow the company to tap the un tapped market..
* In January 2022, Cubic Corporation announced the introduction of Umo platform to over 900 busses across 30 transit systems in order to use contactless pre-paid fare products and payment technologies. This new product will help the company to diversify the product portfolio and attract customers by offering wide range of solutions.
Passenger Information System Market Scope and Market Size
* On the basis of product, the global passenger information system market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2022, the software segment is expected to dominate the market as it is very convenient to use and is accessible round the clock.
* On the basis of type, the global passenger information system market is segmented passenger information display systems, passenger information announcement systems, emergency communication systems, infotainment systems, and passenger information mobile application. In 2022, the passenger information display systems segment is expected to dominate the market as it has a wide range of applications across the transportation industry due to rise in the number of passengers.
* On the basis of location, the global passenger information system market is segmented into on board and in station. In 2022, the on board segment is expected to dominate the market as the number of fleets or the vehicles for transportation is increasing year on year.
* On the basis of transportation, the global passenger information system market is segmented into railways, roadways, and airways. In 2022, the railways segment is expected to dominate the market as passengers prefer travelling through railways more compared to other means of transportation.
Passenger Information System Market Country Level Analysis:
The countries covered in the passenger information system market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Israel, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America.
The U.S. dominates the North American region because of rapid growth in automotive technology, quality usage and standards of wires and cables. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region due highest presence of passenger information system manufacturers, huge industrial infrastructure. U.K. dominates the Europe region due to rise in technological advancement and encouragement for the advancement in wire harnessing technology for vehicle safety purpose.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Key Highlights of the Industry Report:
* Assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Passenger Information System market
* Conclusive study about the growth of the market for forthcoming years
* In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints
* A complete picture of the competitive scenario of the Passenger Information System market is depicted by this report.
* It provides historical and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to main geographies and their countries
* It also provides a complete assessment of the future market and the changing market scenario.
* Current and predictable size of the Passenger Information System market from the perspective of both value and volume.
Table of Content: Global Passenger Information System Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Passenger Information System Market Report
Part 03: Global Passenger Information System Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Passenger Information System Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Passenger Information System Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
