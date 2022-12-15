Christmas 2022 Jelenew’s Shopping Guide for Women Cyclists AVANT SLEEVELESS MESH BASE LAYER MOMENTUM BRUSHED THERMAL BIB TIGHTS ALLURE BRUSHED LONG SLEEVE PRO JERSEY

Jelenew's women cycling apparel with protective technology is becoming one of the best selling winter professional cycling equipment

Since its founding, Jelenew has grown to become one of the world's best women cycling apparel brands dedicated to offering professional athletic functionality and protectiveness combined with cutting-edge French haute couture artistry and technology.

Now, more and more people choose to purchase cycling clothing online. Below is a list of this season's most popular products compiled by Jelenew's in-house experts based on consumer choices.

This is a gift list for anyone who is preparing for road cycling competitions, day-to-day training or having a special someone to impress and introduce to the world of cycling. These careful gifts are sure to be treasured - and used - all year round, as picked by cycling experts.



AVANT SLEEVELESS MESH BASE LAYER

Jelenew's Avant Sleeveless Mesh Base Layer is tailor-made with selected lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric and ergonomic-fit for the most intense training. This slim-fitting base layer features diamond mesh fabric that are inspired by the biomechanics of aquatic animals. The scale-like texture helps reduce drag and makes you ride against the wind effortlessly. Style combines with high-performance, a must-have for cycling and layering.

Jelenew's innovative functionality makes for the most breathable and comfortable base layer for all seasons.

MOMENTUM BRUSHED THERMAL BIB TIGHTS

Jelenew presents to you a bib tights for both thermal regulation and body-shaping effect. The brushed inside of the breathable fabric provides smart temperature regulation, forming an internal heat circulation system to help you make breakthroughs in the cold winter. Inspired by the BMW VISION NEXT 100, which achieves aerodynamics with its outstanding streamline design. Jelenew applies this design concept to our winter bib tights, which use a textured, diamond-shaped dense woven mesh at the waist to form an aerodynamic surface, allowing air to freely enter and exit between the fabric and the skin, creating an aerodynamic effect that automatically regulates body temperature and achieves temperature and moisture balance.The overall aerodynamic design creates a streamlined shillouette and the carefully designed and tailored details help you ride faster and further. And the Elastic Interface® Crossover women's chamois provides up to 7 hours of comfort and protection. The 3D moulded multi-density chamois provides continuous and precise support without discomfort for long-distance riding. The carbon fiber surface prevents bacterial growth. The porous structure can effectively disperse heat and wick away sweat for maximum comfort and protection.

ALLURE BRUSHED LONG SLEEVE PRO JERSEY

Jelenew's long sleeve jersey is crafted to accompany you through windy evenings and mornings of spring and fall, as well as in the slightly colder months. The design of this jersey is inspired by deep-winter cycling and the insulation and cooling needs that come along with dynamic cycling during cold season. The technical fabric with temperature control air slot forms a smart temperature control PID system to keep the body temperature in balance.

Jelenew's carefully selected warp-knitted technical fabric creates a patterned surface which distributes the air on the jersey and accelerates air diffusion under high-speed cycling, lowering drag and, in turn, effectively optimizes cycling performance.



