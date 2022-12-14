Sodium Lactate Market is Expected to Reach the value of USD 348.38 million, at a CAGR of 9.40% by Forecast 2022-2029
The lactate market has been harmed by nationwide lockdowns and the closure of manufacturing facilities.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sodium lactate market was valued at USD 169.79 million is expected to reach the value of USD 348.38 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.
Increasing safety concerns have prompted several governments to enact stringent regulations in order to maintain and improve the quality of food, cosmetic, and chemical products, which is driving sales of sodium lactate.
Sodium lactate is produced by neutralising lactic acid, which is produced by fermenting sugar sources such as beet and corn. The chemical formula is NaC3H5O3 and it has a mild saline taste. Sodium lactate can be found in both human and animal muscle tissue.
Get the Sample Report@
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sodium-lactate-market
Sodium Lactate Market Dynamics
Drivers
Various uses in the food and beverage industry is augmenting market growth
Sodium lactate has numerous applications in the food and beverage industries. It is particularly useful in meat products to extend shelf life and preserve meat colour. As an emulsifier, flavour enhancer, and flavouring agent, sodium lactate is also used. It is also used in the beverage industry to improve the flavour of sour drinks. It's also used as a pH and acidity regulator.
Growing adoption from the personal care industries
The sodium lactate market is being driven by rising global demand for cosmetics and personal care products. Factors such as an increase in online beauty spending, the expansion of social networks, consumers' increased interest in new and premium products, and the growth of the upper-middle-class population all contribute to the market's expansion.
Opportunities
Consumers all over the world are inclining towards organic personal care products, owing to an increase in demand for organic compounds. This is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. In the cosmetic industry, lactate is used in supercritical fluid technology to extract antioxidants.
COVID-19 Impact on Sodium Lactate Market
Due to the global lockdown in several countries, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chain. Furthermore, due to uncertainty in the global economy and capital markets, the spread of coronavirus reduced demand for chemical intermediates. The lactate market has suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.
The lactate market has been harmed by nationwide lockdowns and the closure of manufacturing facilities. However, the market is anticipated to expand at a healthy pace during the forecast period due to the acceptance of new normal conditions and restart of various end-use industries in many counties across the globe.
Global Sodium Lactate Market Scope
Form
Liquid
Powder
Application
Bulking Agent
Preservative
Humectant
Others
End users
Personal Care
Cosmetics
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Healthcare
View Detailed Table of Content @
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sodium-lactate-market
Sodium Lactate Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The sodium lactate market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, form, end users and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the sodium lactate market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Get More Information@
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sodium-lactate-market
North America dominates the sodium lactate market due to rising FDA product approvals, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from 2022 to 2029 due to changing lifestyles among the growing population, as well as rising demand for healthy and nutritional food products.
Browse Related Reports:
Vegan Ice Cream Market:
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-vegan-ice-cream-market
Soy Cheese Market:
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-soy-cheese-market
Weight Management Market:
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-weight-management-diet-market
Egg Protein Market:
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-egg-protein-market
Fish Protein Market:
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-fish-protein-market
Acesulfame Potassium Market:
https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-acesulfame-potassium-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Sopan
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here