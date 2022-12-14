Polyglycerol Market to Observe Utmost CAGR of 5.4% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Key Drivers, Development Trends
Polyglycerol Market to Observe Utmost CAGR of 5.4% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Key Drivers, Development TrendsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Polyglycerol Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Polyglycerol report provides a list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis, and insights into key factors influencing the Polyglycerol industry. The market analysis and insights included in this Polyglycerol research report offer key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and are an imperative source of guidance that provides the right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This Polyglycerol Market report is also all-embracing of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis.
The global polyglycerol market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 3,485.47 million by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the polyglycerol market is the inclination toward food additive consumption in the food & beverage industry, the rising popularity of polyglycerols in the cosmetics industry and growing awareness regarding the properties of polyglycerols.
Market Overview:
Polyglycerols have been gaining popularity and are widely used in the pharmaceutical industry as drug carriers and in the biomedical sector for regenerative medicines. On account of the rising prevalence of medical ailments and the increasing development of healthcare infrastructure, the thriving pharmaceutical industry is expected to provide the opportunity for bolstering market growth. Furthermore, several market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch new products to cater to the requirements of the healthcare industry.
The global polyglycerol market report provides details of market share, new developments and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Opportunities
Rising prevalence of medical ailments and development in the healthcare industry
Increasing adoption of polyglycerols as an additive in biofuel
The increasing adoption of polyglycerols as fuel additives to improve the performance of diesel engines is gaining popularity in the oil industry. A variety of diesel fuel additives are associated with bio-diesel fuel and/or petroleum-derived diesel fuel having one or more solvent(s) and one or more pour-point depressants. These pour-point depressants include polyglycerol ester, polyglycerol polyricinoleate, and/or polyglycerol esters of mixed fatty acids.
Recent Development
In July 2022, Oleon signed a land acquisition agreement with Central Spectrum. It was an important milestone for Oleon's continued growth in Malaysia. This will enhance the company to growth and expands its facilities.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Some of the prominent participants operating in the global polyglycerol market are Taiyo Kagaku Co., Ltd., Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., NOVEL CHEM, SPELL ORGANICS LTD, Oleon NV., Spiga Nord S.p.A, Salamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd., DSM, Merck KGaA, Croda International Plc and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Global polyglycerol market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies focus on the global Polyglycerol market.
Polyglycerol Market Scope
By Type
Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate
Polyglycerol Esters
Polyglycerol Sebacate
Others
By Product
PG 3
PG 4
PG 2
PG 6
PG 10
Others
By Application
Emulsifiers
Food Additives
Surfactants
Stabilizers
Non-Ionic Emulsifiers
Dispersants
Emollients
Wetting Agents
Thickeners
Others
By End-Use
Cosmetics
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Global Polyglycerol Market Dynamics
Drivers
Inclination towards food additive consumption in the food & beverage industry
Polyglyceryl-3-monostearate (PGM) is a type of polyglycerol used as a surfactant and emulsifier in food products. PGM shows good and effective results in reducing the interfacial tension between oil and water, which leads to improved emulsion stability. Fatty acid esters, safe, biodegradable and non-ionic surfactants, are used as antistatic and anti-scale agents in food packaging in the food and beverage industry. Mold inhibitors and emulsifiers are also used to make low-fat baked goods, chewing gum, pastries and other bakery products. Moreover, polyglycerol's properties, such as emulsifying and stabilizing agents, make it suitable for various applications, including bakery and confectionery products.
The rising popularity of polyglycerols in the cosmetics industry
The use of polyglycerol as a humectant and thickener in the cosmetic industry also benefits from the growing preference for organic products. Sales of personal care and cosmetic products are also driven by the growing influence of social media and growing interest in health and cleanliness. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of cosmetic items. Furthermore, emulsifiers derived from polyglycerol are also used as ingredients in cosmetic products. In addition, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and China are among the top cosmetic exporters in the world.
Growing awareness regarding the properties of polyglycerols
Growing application of polyglycerol in the pharmaceuticals sector as an excipient and tablet binder. Polyglycerol is also used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic fields due to its amphiphilic properties. In addition, its growth is supported by cost-effective processes and the high usage of polyglycerol in the pharmaceutical industry. The increasing adoption of science and technology during the manufacturing and development of drugs is one of the critical factors responsible for the rising demand for the polyglycerol market in the pharmaceutical industry.
Restraints/Challenges Faced By Industry
Easy availability of substitutes
In pharmaceutical applications, particular use is palmitic, stearic, myristic and short-chain fatty acids. The derivatives include monostearate, monoglycerides, propylene glycol esters, sorbitans, ethylene oxide products, isopropyl palmitic and myristate. Specific powdered stearins and cocoa butter substitutes are also used in various formulations. Moreover, lipid-based drug delivery (LBDD) is gaining popularity as a co-emulsifying agent and in the development of Self-Emulsifying Drug Delivery Systems (SEDDS), which enhance oral delivery and absorption of lipophilic drugs. Thus, the availability of a large number of substitutes for polyglycerols has impacted the growth of the global polyglycerol market and is expected to restrain the market growth.
Adverse effects on health
When used in high concentrations in various products humans directly consume, Polyglycerols may have severe side effects. Moreover, some people may also be allergic to polyglycerols in various items such as food products, cosmetics and personal care products and may experience skin-related allergies and rashes. Apart from this, owing to the suitable side effects of polyglycerols, various regulatory bodies and organizations have set limits for using polyglycerols in different applications.
Global Polyglycerol Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The global polyglycerol market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application and end-user.
The countries in the global polyglycerol market are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.
Asia-Pacific is dominating the global polyglycerol market with a CAGR of around 5.9% due to the growing characteristics of emulsifiers.
