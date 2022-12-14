Seaweed Extracts Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2029
Market Insights on Seaweed Extracts covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trendsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seaweed Extracts Market Overview
Seaweed are marine algae that are simple plants which dwells in saltwater including red, brown and green algae. Seaweed extracts is the collection of essential mixtures which is extracted from different types of algae such as red algae, brown algae and green algae.
Seaweed extracts, are the substances containing desirable properties that is extracted from various types of seaweeds that is used in various industries such as agriculture, horticulture, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. Seaweed extracts are also used in diet pills. Alginate, agar, carrageenan and gelatinous substances are some of the products which are obtained from seaweed extracts.
Seaweed extracts are type of products which are mostly used in plant cultivation. Seaweed extracts have attained broader uses than seaweed and seaweed meal. Seaweed extracts are obtained by alkaline extraction of seaweed and substances such as fine particles that are not dissolved are removed by filtration. Seaweed extracts acts as bio-stimulants as a result of presence of plant hormones.
Global Seaweed Extracts Market: Regional Outlook
Geographically, the global seaweed extracts industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the most dominant region in global seaweed extracts market.
Increasing usage of seaweed extracts in agriculture and horticulture industries in the form of liquid seaweed extracts, application of seaweed liquid extracts on fruits, vegetables and flower crops has increased higher yield and resistance to pests are some factors that has strengthened the growth of global seaweed extracts market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global seaweed extracts market growing at a CAGR of 9.00% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Increasing demand of natural and organic product is the factor for the seaweed extracts market in the forecast period of 2022- 2029.
Seaweed extracts are a variety of mixtures derived from red algae, brown algae, and green algae. Seaweed is an important source of minerals that are used to lower cholesterol, appetite, wound
dressing, and to benefit heart patients. It is also used to produce biofuels such as bio-butanol, which is an alternative fuel to diesel.
Companies Profiled
Grow More Inc. (US)
Kelp Products International (South Africa)
Algae
the Arctic Company (Norway)
Shigawake Organics Ltd. (Canada)
Ocean Organics Natural and Organic Fertilizers (US)
Mycsa AG (US)
Humate (Tianjin) International Limited (China)
Technaflora Plant Products Ltd (China)
Suboneyo Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals P Limited (India)
Algerian Seaweed Products (Ireland)
Chase Organics (UK)
Market Driving Forces
Increasing use of various seaweeds extracts
Increasing demand for Eucheuma cottonii or Gracilaria Seaweed in various convenience foods and dairy and frozen desserts
Segmentation
By Type
Liquid
Powder
By Application
Food & Beverage
Agriculture and Horticulture
Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The study is a source of reliable data on:
Market segments and sub-segments
Market trends and dynamics
Supply and demand
Market size
Current trends/opportunities/challenges
Competitive landscape
Technological breakthroughs
Value chain and stakeholder analysis
