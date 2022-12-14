Omega 3 Market Jump on Biggest Revenue Growth of USD 4.76 billion Globally by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the omega 3 market was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 4.76 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
Market Analysis and Size
Deaths from cardiovascular disease have recently increased around the world, which tends to boost the omega-3 market. Cardiovascular disease has increased in Western Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Omega-3 fatty acids, which can be found in supplements and naturally in foods like certain fish, nuts, and seeds, have long been touted for their health benefits, particularly for heart health. However, rising chronic diseases such as heart disease, arthritis, strokes, and cancer are expected to drive up demand for omega-3 fatty acids around the world.
Plants, nut oils, and fish such as tuna, salmon, and halibut, as well as other sea foods such as krill and algae, contain omega 3 fatty acids. Omega 3 fatty acids are essential fatty acids required for human health. These fatty acids are essential for brain function as well as human growth and development. Omega-3 fatty acid consumption lowers the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and arthritis.
Some of the major players operating in the Omega 3 market are:
DSM (Netherlands)
BASF SE (Germany)
Lonza Group (Switzerland)
Glanbia Plc (Ireland)
ADM (US)
Farbest Brands (US)
SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Adisseo (France)
BTSA Biotechnologias Aplicadas S.L. (Spain)
Rabar Pty Ltd (Australia)
Golden Omega (Chile)
Kinomega Biopharm Inc. (China)
Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co. Ltd. (China)
Polaris (US)
Pharma Marine AS (Norway)
Huatai Biopharm (China)
ALGISYS LLC (US)
Biosearch Life (Spain)
Omega 3 Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising health awareness of consumption Omega 3s
The omega-3 fatty acids help to reduce the risk of abnormal heartbeats or arrhythmias, which can result in the patient’s sudden death. It also aids in the reduction of triglyceride levels, the slowing of the growth rate of atherosclerotic plaque, and the reduction of blood pressure. Consumers are increasingly shifting to healthier alternatives while viewing preventive care as a necessary tool to assist them in leading a healthier lifestyle. As a result, Omega 3s are becoming more popular because they are a good source of vitamins, proteins, and minerals and can help with diseases like cancer, asthma, and depression.
Marketing strategies and endorsements to boost market growth
Some of the factors that influence consumers’ purchasing decisions are brand name, nutritional value, and product safety. Awareness of the benefits of omega-3-based supplements through various forms of media, including electronic and print, is also likely to influence purchasing behaviour. Fish consumption is expected to rise further, particularly in developing countries. Fish oil is the primary source of Omega 3s.
Opportunity
The increasing application of omega 3 fatty acids in pet food and pharmaceuticals is boosting the market, as are increasing public initiatives associated with health and fitness, which further aid the market. The growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of omega-3 is driving the demand for market players to innovate in order to remain competitive. On the other hand, the technology delivers odorous oils in a micro-emulsified formulation that is designed to increase surface absorption. The Omega Zero Technology aids in the emulsification of odoriferous oil in the gut rather than forming a layer on the surface of the gastric juice, significantly reducing the oil’s contact surface with air.
Key Point Summary of the Market Report:
The report underlines the recent trends and SWOT analysis
The report focuses on the growth opportunities in the Omega 3 Market in the coming years
It provides competitive analysis with a market share of leading market players, along with project launches and tactical approaches implemented by the players in the last five years
Global Omega 3 Market Scope
The omega 3 market is segmented on the basis of source, type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Source
Marine
Fish oil
Anchovy
Sardine
Salmon
Tuna
Cod liver
Others
Krill oil
Algal oil
Nuts and seeds
Walnut
Pumpkin seeds
Others
Vegetable oils
Soybean oil
Canola oil
Others
Soya and soya products
Soya milk
Bean curd
Type
ALA (αlpha-linolenic acid)
EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid)
DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)
Application
Infant formula
Food & beverages
Nutritional supplement
Pharmaceutical
Pet & animal feed
Clinical nutrition
