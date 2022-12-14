Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 15, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Belmont Mental Health and Recovery Board Belmont, Harrison and Monroe Counties

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Clark Clark County

Special Audit

1/1/2005 TO 1/12/2022 Special Audit FFR

Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Village of Castine

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Fayette Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Courthouse, Ohio

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Franklin City of Hilliard

12/15/2022 TO 12/15/2022 Performance Audit Ohio Department of Medicaid - Public Assistance Reporting Information System Alerts

6/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Gallia Springfield Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Village of Centerville

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Financial Audit Greene Cedarville Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Hardin The Park District Liberty Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Harrison Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022 Financial Audit Holmes Holmes Fire District #1

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Huron Huron County Community Library

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Knox Fredericktown Community Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lorain Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Elyria Community

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow North Bloomfield Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Wood Bloom Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 15, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.