Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 15, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Belmont
|Mental Health and Recovery Board Belmont, Harrison and Monroe Counties
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Clark County
Special Audit
1/1/2005 TO 1/12/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Cuyahoga
|Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Village of Castine
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Fayette
|Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Courthouse, Ohio
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|City of Hilliard
12/15/2022 TO 12/15/2022
|Performance Audit
|Ohio Department of Medicaid - Public Assistance Reporting Information System Alerts
Ohio Department of Medicaid - Public Assistance Reporting Information System Alerts
6/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Gallia
|Springfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Village of Centerville
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Cedarville Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|The Park District Liberty Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Harrison
|Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Holmes
|Holmes Fire District #1
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Huron
|Huron County Community Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Fredericktown Community Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lorain
|Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Elyria Community
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|North Bloomfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Wood
|Bloom Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 15, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.