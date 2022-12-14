Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 15, 2022

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Belmont Mental Health and Recovery Board Belmont, Harrison and Monroe Counties
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Clark Clark County
Special Audit
1/1/2005 TO 1/12/2022		 Special Audit FFR
Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Puritas Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Madison Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Village of Castine
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Fayette Community Improvement Corporation of Washington Courthouse, Ohio
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Franklin City of Hilliard
12/15/2022 TO 12/15/2022		 Performance Audit
Ohio Department of Medicaid - Public Assistance Reporting Information System Alerts
Ohio Department of Medicaid - Public Assistance Reporting Information System Alerts
6/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Gallia Springfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Village of Centerville
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2020		 Financial Audit
Greene Cedarville Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Hardin The Park District Liberty Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Harrison Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Holmes Holmes Fire District #1
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Huron Huron County Community Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Knox Fredericktown Community Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lorain Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Elyria Community
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow North Bloomfield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Wood Bloom Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 15, 2022 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

