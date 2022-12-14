Vantage Circle Addressed ‘Moonlighting’ On A Webcast With Kaustubh Sonalkar

Vantage Point brings the 4th episode with Kaustubh Sonalkar

A webcast on the importance of job satisfaction and different issues associated with Moonlighting

There are some ethical factors that employees need to think about. If an employee works on two different kinds of projects for two different companies, then the primary job might get affected.” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, hosted its fourth episode of Vantage Point: A view from the top, India, a monthly webcast series hosted by renowned author and business strategist Kaustubh Sonalkar on 9th December 2022.

In this episode, Kaustubh talked about “Moonlighting And The Need To Engage The Workforce With Innovative Tools” with the guest speakers. He discussed with thought leaders and industry experts moonlighting and how an organization can tackle it by understanding the importance of employee engagement beyond the 8 hours of work schedule.

The guests for the fourth episode included Vivek Anand, Founder of Business Enablers, Pandi Alagu Raja, AGM-HR, Segula Technologies and Partha Neog, CEO and Founder of Vantage Circle.

This episode highlighted the following points:

- Is moonlighting the new normal?

- Is employee disengagement a cause of moonlighting, and how may cutting-edge tools and technologies help?

- The dos and don’ts for a moonlighter.

In the session, Kaustubh discussed the importance of job satisfaction and the different perspective on moonlighting. Vivek and Pandi Alagu discussed post-Covid effects on the corporate world, how an organization can also tackle moonlighting, ensuring that the employees are enjoying what they are doing and making sure that their employees are physically and mentally fit and addressing employee burnout.

Kaustubh Sonalkar is a business strategist, out-of-the-box thinker, and proponent of women empowerment and transgender inclusion. As a leader, Kaustubh designs proactive, globally actionable policies with a technology-first approach. Building organizations from the ground up has given him experience in HR, digitization, branding, PR, communications, technology, strategy, and M&A.

According to Partha Neog, CEO and Founder of Vantage Circle, “Moonlighting is a kind of phenomenon where several factors come into play, where ethical parts play a vital role. There are some ethical factors that employees need to think about. If an employee works on two different or even similar kinds of projects for two different companies, then the primary job might get affected."

For more information, please visit: https://www.vantagecircle.com/vantage-point-webcast-registration-in/

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.