Vantage Circle Bagged (Bronze) the Brandon Hall Technology Award

Vantage Circle won Bronze in Best Advance in Rewards and Recognition Technology of the coveted Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards.

This is the second time we have won an award from the prestigious Brand Hall Group. Earlier this year, we received the Silver Award in the Employee Engagement Category.” — Partha Neog, CEO and Founder of Vantage Circle

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution, won Bronze in Best Advance in Rewards and Recognition Technology of the coveted Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology Awards.

Vantage Circle’s win was announced on December 8, 2022. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Founder of Vantage Circle, said, “We are delighted and honored to have received the Bronze Award for Best Advance in the Rewards and Recognition Technology Category. This is the second time we have won an award from the prestigious Brand Hall Group. Earlier this year, we received the Silver Award in the Employee Engagement Category. We at Vantage Circle believe in bridging the gap between the employees and the organization to build meaningful relationships. This recognition will surely inspire us to move forward and fulfill our organization’s goal.”

“From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

“We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because of these organizations and individuals who are laser-focused on technology innovation.”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services that aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement (www.brandonhall.com)