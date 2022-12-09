Vantage Fit Partners with Bundle to Enhance Employee Wellbeing

Vantage Fit Partners with Bundle

Vantage Fit partners with Bundle Benefits to help employees be their best in their personal and professional lives.

In our attempt towards a healthier lifestyle for better productivity and increased motivation, this partnership will help us achieve that” — Partha Neog, CEO and Founder of Vantage Circle

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Fit, an AI-empowered employee wellness platform, announced a partnership with Bundle Benefits, an online employee wellbeing and professional development solution.

By partnering with Vantage Circle, Bundle looks forward to helping more organizations diversify their tools and benefit programs to help employees be their best in their professional and personal lives.

Vantage Circle aims to shape an inclusive work culture and build winning work cultures across the globe through innovative AI-powered employee engagement solutions. Its suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Pulse, and Vantage Fit, is designed to address the conscious need to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience.

Bundle offers a simple and personalized online platform for organizations to invest in their employees’ overall wellbeing, professional development, and team building. It helps employees build the skills and behaviors to be the best in their personal and professional lives.

“We look forward to this partnership with Bundle and collectively work towards building a healthy and empowered workforce. In our attempt towards a healthier lifestyle for better productivity and increased motivation, this partnership will help us achieve that'', says Partha Neog, CEO and Founder of Vantage Circle.

Kayle Lebovits, CEO and Founder of Bundle, said, “The need for employee retention and development strategies is greater today than ever before. That is why our partnership with Vantage Circle is so crucial and exciting. We look forward to sharing our resources to offer organizations various solutions for enabling employee development both professionally and personally.”

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Fit is a simple and AI empowered employee wellness solution. It is a corporate wellness app designed for enterprises of all sizes. It is a one-stop solution for corporates looking to warrant employee wellbeing. It focuses on health & fitness by promoting healthier lifestyles and habits. You can track physical activities such as step count, map your outdoor workouts using GPS data and map your runs, outdoor jogs and even evening walks. Visit https://www.vantagefit.io/ to learn more.

About Bundle:

Bundle is an online employee wellbeing and professional development solution. Bundle’s platform enables organizations to invest in their employees’ satisfaction and performance to increase retention rates and engagement. They offer thousands of 1:1 and team sessions where employees learn from topic experts on live interactive video calls. Visit https://bundlebenefits.com/ to learn more.