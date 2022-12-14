Contify Introduces Native Integration With Slack For Users To Enable Sharing Of Competitive Insights
The integration will allow users to collaborate without leaving their preferred communications platform while also providing a centralized intelligence hub
Integration with Slack adds another channel for intelligence professionals to share their work and inspire collaboration across marketing, sales, customer success, product, and leadership teams.”VERMONT, WILLISTON, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the market and competitive intelligence platform for all business functions, recently announced its integration with Slack, the instant messaging community and collaboration platform. This native integration with Slack is designed to enable its users to easily access market and competitive intel using tools they work with every day.
— Mohit Bhakuni, CEO and Founder
The two-way integration allows Contify’s users to share intelligence from the M&CI platform to the relevant Slack channels along with an option to add context, as well as ingest relevant insights from their team’s Slack message threads into the platform as primary intelligence.
This enables seamless integration between intelligence floating in Slack channels with the Contify platform.
“Enabling users to share intel which is not publicly available with their colleagues in an easy and intuitive workflow will add immense value to our customers’ CI programs,” said Devashish Shrivastava, Product Manager at Contify.
Mohit Bhakuni, CEO - Contify says - “Integration with Slack adds another channel for intelligence professionals to share their work and inspire collaboration across marketing, sales, customer success, product, and leadership teams. Contify is an M&CI platform for all business functions. Therefore, integrations with other platforms is central to our product strategy. I’m excited to announce that this is just one of the many integrations we will release in the coming months.”
The Slack integration is another addition to Contify’s evolving list of enhancements, and is meant to create a market and competitive intelligence ecosystem that is accessible via everyday tools and platforms used within organizations.
About Contify
Contify is a Market and Competitive Intelligence platform that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent and actionable business information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 500,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more.
Contify caters to the unique market intelligence requirements of businesses across industries such as manufacturing, telecom, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, Saas-based companies, technology, and pharma companies.
Get a free trial today
Media Contact
Alex Mathew
Contify
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn