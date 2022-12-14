Procyon Group Launches Circular Waste Solutions For A Sustainable Future

Harald Freissmuth, Head of Circular Waste Management, Procyon Group

Procyon Group helps businesses meet sustainability goals with comprehensive circular waste solutions

DUBAI, UAE, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading HSES consultancy Procyon Group today announces it is expanding its services offerings with the addition of circular waste management consulting solutions. This move sees the company provide organizations with expert advice on how best manage their resources, with the aim of reducing wastage levels and increasing recycling rates; critical considerations for any organization looking to become more sustainable in today’s climate.

Circular waste management is becoming an increasingly important part of achieving sustainability goals, and Procyon Group is leading the way in the GCC region. The company appointed Harald Freissmuth to lead the new consultancy unit, and to provide advice to businesses and local authorities to meet increasing pressure to improve their sustainability credentials. Harald commented; "The uptake of circular economy principles offers a real opportunity for companies looking not just to tick boxes but to make genuine strides in improving their environmental impact, while creating new business opportunities and driving cost efficiencies across existing operations. Circular waste management is globally recognized as a pivotal factor in moving towards a sustainable future, and we are excited to be able to offer this service based our expertise in eco-friendly green technologies that meet highest sustainability standards and are economically viable."

The company's newly unveiled solutions will provide clients with a full suite of services to cover the entire circular waste management life cycle from licensing to operations, including feasibility studies, technology selection and assessment, detailed business architecture design, financial modelling, and implementation.

“Our integrated solutions are designed to significantly improve the environmental impact of traditional waste management practices, and help businesses and organizations meet their sustainability goals. We apply a fully integrated approach that brings together economic, business, environmental, and social factors (EBES) into technology solutions. They can be tailored to meet each customer's specific needs, and we work with them to develop a customized plan that will optimize waste management operations. By implementing our circular waste solutions, businesses and governments can greatly reduce their environmental impact while promoting sustainability and develop new business opportunities. We are committed to helping our customers find sustainable ways to manage their waste,” added Harald.

With organizations under greater scrutiny than ever before when it comes to environmental impact reporting, Reg Eayrs, Partner at Procyon Group added; “At Procyon Group we have seen an increased demand from our clients for help in managing their waste more effectively generally, but also specifically within a circular economy context. We believe that moving towards a circular economy is essential for all businesses if they want to operate sustainably into the future, so it’s the perfect time for the launch of our full-service support in this area.”