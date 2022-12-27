Procyon Group Strengthens Leadership in Circular Waste Management with New Appointment

Procyon Group Harald Freissmuth, Head of Circular Waste Management, Procyon Group Reg Eayrs, Partner, Procyon Group

Harald Freissmuth brings a wealth of experience in circular waste management and green technologies to his new position at Procyon Group

Our unique offering of cutting-edge green technology and a full suite of services, from concept to implementation, sets us apart in the industry. ” — Harald Freissmuth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procyon Group, a leading HSES consultancy and training solutions firm with offices in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Harald Freissmuth as the head of its new Circular Waste Management unit.

Harald has a long history of success in international technology companies in R&D, digital transformation, and petroleum and mechanical engineering. He has held various senior executive management roles and board positions with multinational public corporations, private equity firms, and FOB, and has a proven track record of enhancing profitability and growth through his leadership, technical and commercial strategy, lean operations, and company culture. "The appointment of Harald underscores our commitment to helping clients reduce their waste output and increase their recycling rates," said Procyon Partner Reg Ears. "Harald's expertise will be invaluable as we work with businesses across all industries to help them transition towards a more sustainable model."

Procyon Group's circular waste management unit is dedicated to helping organizations make the most of their resources by transforming them into added value products through innovative latest green technologies. By providing expert advice on circular waste management, the unit helps organizations decrease wastage levels and increase recycling rates, which are critical considerations for any organization looking to become more sustainable in today's climate. The unit's services are designed to help organizations identify opportunities to optimize their resource use, reduce their environmental impact, and become more profitable by increasing efficiency. Whether you are a large corporation or a small business, the Procyon Group can provide you with the guidance and support you need to implement sustainable waste management practices and achieve your sustainability goals.

“I am confident that our focus on circular waste management will allow us to greatly assist companies and organizations in becoming more sustainable and reducing their environmental impact. Our unique offering of cutting-edge green technology and a full suite of services, from concept to implementation, sets us apart in the industry. It is our mission to collaborate with our clients to find ways to optimize their resource usage, minimize waste, and improve efficiency through effective waste management strategies. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their sustainability and business objectives, and to making a positive impact on the world," said Harold upon his appointment.

With decades of experience in the field of environment and sustainability, Procyon Group is well-positioned to provide expert guidance and support to organizations and businesses looking to implement circular waste management systems. Through its comprehensive range of services, Procyon Group can help clients to reduce their environmental impact, increase resource efficiency, and reduce costs. "We are delighted to welcome Harald to the team. His experience and expertise, and deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities that organisations face in managing their waste, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our circular waste management solutions and help our clients to transition to a more sustainable and effective approach to waste management," concluded Reg.

