OPEX MENA 2023 forum to feature Procyon Group's thought leadership in operational excellence and safety

Achieve Operational Excellence Reg Eayrs, Procyon Group Stefan Chapman, Euro Petroleum Consultants

Procyon Group to provide valuable insights on enhancing performance through operational excellence and safety strategies

We look forward to an extraordinary event, where we can share our expertise and learn from the experiences of others in the industry.” — Reg Eayrs

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procyon Group, a leading provider of Health, Safety, Environment, and Sustainability (HSES) consulting services, is pleased to announce its presence at the upcoming OPEX MENA 2023 Forum. The annual event, which takes place in Manama, Bahrain, brings together organizations from across the Middle East and North Africa region to share thought leadership and advanced methodologies for enhancing performance through operational excellence and safety strategies.

"We are excited to partner again with OPEX MENA and take part in this premier event. We are confident that discussing the latest trends and innovations in health, safety, and environmental performance, and sharing knowledge and experiences at the conference will be a valuable asset for any organization looking to improve their operations and build a more sustainable future," said Reg Eayrs, Director of Procyon Group.

The OPEX MENA 2023 Forum, organized by Euro Petroleum Consultants, is a platform for leaders and professionals from various industries to come together, learn from experts, share best practices, and network with peers. "We are delighted to have Procyon Group join us again as a sponsor at this year's forum," said Stefan Chapman, Vice President of Euro Petroleum Consultants. "Their dedication to excellence and sustainability aligns with the mission of our event and we look forward to the valuable insights they will bring to the conversation."

Procyon Group's services focus on providing practical knowledge, elegant solutions, and agile planning to organizations seeking to enhance their Health, Safety, Environment and Sustainability performance. The company has grown its reputation by working closely with businesses to identify challenges, devise and implement action plans, and support long-term sustainable growth.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to the organizers of the OPEX MENA Forum for the opportunity to participate as a sponsor," concluded Reg. "We look forward to an extraordinary event, where we can share our expertise and learn from the experiences of others in the industry. Learn from experts and network with industry leaders at the OPEX MENA 2023 Forum, from 28 February to 2 March 2023, at The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa, Manama, Bahrain. For more information and registration please visit europetro.com.