<i>Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years</i> Shipping Now!

13 Dec 2022

 

We still have a number of copies of Kravitz's official signed limited edition from the first binding order available to dispatch before Christmas. To find out the last order dates for your region click here.

 

'The more styles of music you have in your palette, the more colours you can paint with.' - Lenny Kravitz

 

Lenny Kravitz: The Formative Years reveals a panoramic visual landscape captured by photographer David Hindley who was given full access during the legendary tours, from 1989 through 1995, when Kravitz released his first three albums Let Love RuleMama Said and Are You Gonna Go My Way.

 

 

'Photographs are silent, but these are not. David's photographs are singing, shouting, even screaming. They're filled with the visceral thrill that he and I were both feeling.' - Lenny Kravitz

 

