Assistance League Enters the Online Thrifting Market with Launch of New E-commerce Store – ShopAssistanceLeague.com

Organized as a national nonprofit in 1935, Assistance League is part of the first wave of nonprofit organizations in the United States that empowers ordinary citizens to improve communities and transform lives through volunteerism.

Thrifters can discover rare and unique secondhand items while supporting volunteer work in local communities

Whether you’re shopping for bargains or hunting down rare collectors items, we’re excited to share and continue to grow our new platform with something for everyone.” — Matt Zarcufsky, National Executive Director for Assistance League

BURBANK, CA, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assistance League, a national nonprofit organization focused on improving the lives of individuals in the communities they serve, introduces its new e-commerce thrift store featuring a wide range of categories including apparel and accessories for the whole family, kitchen and dining items, arts and collectibles, health and beauty, household appliances, and much more.

Online consignment and thrift stores continue to trend and increase in popularity as the convenience of digital shopping attracts more and more thrifters, especially in this pandemic-era of our society.

The Assistance League thrift shopping experience is unique in that it is not an auction experience, but a consolidated e-commerce store with sourced products from Assistance League shops around the country.

“The Assistance League’s new online store will extend our reach and allow us to connect with thrift shoppers in communities where a physical store may not be present,” said Matt Zarcufsky, National Executive Director for Assistance League. “Whether you’re shopping for bargains or hunting down rare collectors items, we’re excited to share and continue to grow our new platform with something for everyone.”

Assistance League is comprised of more than 20,000-plus members in 120 chapters in 26 states. Each chapter exists to serve the unique needs and challenges of their community by developing programs to meet those needs. A century-long track record of well-funded and well-staffed programs makes Assistance League chapters vital contributors in their communities.

Shop today at shopassistanceleague.com

About Assistance League

Organized as a national nonprofit in 1935, Assistance League is part of the first wave of nonprofit organizations in the United States that empowers ordinary citizens to improve communities and transform lives through volunteerism. Our 20,000+ member-volunteers are what make our organization so remarkable. Each one is incredibly generous and imaginative. Each one is highly motivated to effect change in their communities because they have a personal stake in the outcome. And each one has the spirit to get the job done, whatever it is and whatever it takes. For more information, visit assistanceleague.org.