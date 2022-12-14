Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,862 in the last 365 days.

Repwest selects Attestiv AI technology for claims fraud detection

Moving truck filled with personal property

Adopting the latest advancements in AI-based image fraud detection enables Repwest to combat and deter claims fraud

Coordinated fraud rings plague insurance organizations like ours and we now have a detection strategy that enables us to combat fraud with confidence.”
— Courtney Valentin, Special Investigator at Repwest
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attestiv Inc., the digital media authenticity leader, announces the selection of the Attestiv AI-based Image Analysis Service by RepWest Insurance. Repwest, an Arizona-based company, that handles claims as a third-party administrator for U-Haul, the moving and self-storage rental company, has chosen Attestiv’s Analysis Service to analyze images submitted in insurance claims.

Repwest employees can now use Attestiv’s web-based interface to analyze any suspicious customer-provided images on-demand. Using patented AI technology, the Attestiv service scans image data for anomalies across a variety of attributes including metadata (time, date, location), evidence of editing, and photos taken of computer screens that identifies fraud attempts. When anomalies are detected, Repwest is armed with data that supports the work of both the Special Investigation Unit and its legal department.

“It’s amazing that this platform gives us what we need to identify suspicious images and be able to use it as evidence during our investigation and any subsequent litigation,” said Courtney Valentin, Special Investigator at Repwest. “Coordinated fraud rings plague insurance organizations like ours and we now have a detection strategy that enables us to combat fraud with confidence. Moreover, once the word is out that Repwest has these new capabilities, we expect it to act as a major deterrent against fraud attempts”.

“Repwest is harnessing the immense benefits provided by our image fraud detection service to increase efficiencies across the organization’s claims team. By eliminating payouts on fraudulent claims, Repwest will be able to reduce losses,” said Paul Duran, Senior Business Development Director at Attestiv. “We are excited to help support Repwest’s team with our innovative AI technology.”

About RepWest

Repwest (Formerly Republic Western) Insurance Company is a property and casualty insurance company in operation for over 45 years. Its parent company AMERCO is the parent company for U-Haul International. Repwest provides insurance policies for U-Haul, U-Haul’s customers, and dealers. In addition, Repwest provides insurance programs for the self-storage industry independent of U-Haul. Repwest also provides loss adjusting and claims handling for U-Haul through regional offices across North America. The claims division consists of 3 Regional Claim Offices and several support departments, such as SIU, Subrogation, Desk Review Program, and Central Reporting. The entire claims division and support staff consists of approximately 240 people. For more information, please visit https://www.repwest.com/

About Attestiv

Attestiv provides a tamper-proof media validation and automation platform for insurance, financial, and related industries. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and documents, helping organizations build automated processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv enables digital transformation with automation, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit https://attestiv.com.

Brie Pendleton
Attestiv
+1 617-686-3372
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Repwest selects Attestiv AI technology for claims fraud detection

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.