Repwest selects Attestiv AI technology for claims fraud detection
Adopting the latest advancements in AI-based image fraud detection enables Repwest to combat and deter claims fraud
Coordinated fraud rings plague insurance organizations like ours and we now have a detection strategy that enables us to combat fraud with confidence.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attestiv Inc., the digital media authenticity leader, announces the selection of the Attestiv AI-based Image Analysis Service by RepWest Insurance. Repwest, an Arizona-based company, that handles claims as a third-party administrator for U-Haul, the moving and self-storage rental company, has chosen Attestiv’s Analysis Service to analyze images submitted in insurance claims.
— Courtney Valentin, Special Investigator at Repwest
Repwest employees can now use Attestiv’s web-based interface to analyze any suspicious customer-provided images on-demand. Using patented AI technology, the Attestiv service scans image data for anomalies across a variety of attributes including metadata (time, date, location), evidence of editing, and photos taken of computer screens that identifies fraud attempts. When anomalies are detected, Repwest is armed with data that supports the work of both the Special Investigation Unit and its legal department.
“It’s amazing that this platform gives us what we need to identify suspicious images and be able to use it as evidence during our investigation and any subsequent litigation,” said Courtney Valentin, Special Investigator at Repwest. “Coordinated fraud rings plague insurance organizations like ours and we now have a detection strategy that enables us to combat fraud with confidence. Moreover, once the word is out that Repwest has these new capabilities, we expect it to act as a major deterrent against fraud attempts”.
“Repwest is harnessing the immense benefits provided by our image fraud detection service to increase efficiencies across the organization’s claims team. By eliminating payouts on fraudulent claims, Repwest will be able to reduce losses,” said Paul Duran, Senior Business Development Director at Attestiv. “We are excited to help support Repwest’s team with our innovative AI technology.”
About RepWest
Repwest (Formerly Republic Western) Insurance Company is a property and casualty insurance company in operation for over 45 years. Its parent company AMERCO is the parent company for U-Haul International. Repwest provides insurance policies for U-Haul, U-Haul’s customers, and dealers. In addition, Repwest provides insurance programs for the self-storage industry independent of U-Haul. Repwest also provides loss adjusting and claims handling for U-Haul through regional offices across North America. The claims division consists of 3 Regional Claim Offices and several support departments, such as SIU, Subrogation, Desk Review Program, and Central Reporting. The entire claims division and support staff consists of approximately 240 people. For more information, please visit https://www.repwest.com/
About Attestiv
Attestiv provides a tamper-proof media validation and automation platform for insurance, financial, and related industries. Established in 2018, Attestiv verifies the authenticity of digital media and documents, helping organizations build automated processes, improve customer experience, and provide the highest standard for information exchange. Utilizing artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Attestiv enables digital transformation with automation, cost savings, and fraud prevention. For more information, please visit https://attestiv.com.
