New ADVISER Validation Student Demographics Error #793 – Homeless Program Record Reported Without A Primary Nighttime Residence Being Reported

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will soon be displayed on the Adviser Validation website if they have the error(s).

New Error 793: Homeless Program Record Reported Without A Primary Nighttime Residence being reported

Description: A Homeless program record was submitted for a student, but no Primary Nighttime Residence was included in the record. Please add the missing code or delete the Homeless program record.