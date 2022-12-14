Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Names Industry Heavyweight, Michael Jay Solomon As Senior Advisor

Valiant Eagle Logo michael solomon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC Pink:PSRU) is proud to announce the appointment of Michael Jay Solomon as a Senior Advisor to the company. His career spans over five decades. For over 40 years, Mr. Solomon was the largest international distributor of American television content.

Mr. Solomon’s leadership within the industry began in the early 60’s – eight years with United Artist and 14 with MCA Inc. In 1978, he founded and served as CEO of Telepictures Corporation, a publicly traded company focused on TV syndication. They distributed the popular series, “People’s Court”, which is still on the air today. Mr. Solomon would later merge with Lorimar to form Lorimar -Telepictures Corporation and serve as its President. Five years later, the Company was sold to Warner Brothers where he then served as President of Warner Brothers International in which he built that division to be the largest of its kind in the industry.

He then went on to form several different companies within the industry. In addition, he was also the first international distributor of The Grammys, MTV, and the “E” Entertainment Channel.

In 2010, Mr. Solomon founded Truli Media Group, Inc., where he served as Chairman & CEO. Truli would eventually be bought out by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Throughout his career, Mr. Solomon has also given back by serving in executive roles at several philanthropic organizations. He also served on the Board of Directors at the Stern School of Business of New York University for 33 years and currently serves on the Board at Emerson College in Boston.

In the Senior Advisor role, Mr. Solomon will assist Valiant Eagle with promotional recommendations, expanding the company’s network through event planning and/or meetings with notable organizations or individuals, assisting board leadership with certain material subject matters, helping connect the company to a new audience, supporting the company’s goals and objectives, provide counsel on issues faced by the company and providing relevant oversight and guidance on subjects utilizing his extensive expertise.

Mr. Solomon’s vast experience in the TV and film industry stands to provide a significant boost to Valiant’s TV and Film division, which has a wide range of promising projects in the works, including remakes of classical titles such as “Fists of Fury” that originally starred Hollywood martials arts icon, Bruce Lee.

“We are very excited to have Michael join Valiant as a Senior Advisor. His vast accomplishments over the past several decades will be a key source of expertise to draw upon and assist the company with its upcoming slate of TV and film projects. With Michael being Chairman, President and CEO of multiple public traded companies, his direction, input and guidance will be invaluable for us,” announced Valiant Eagle CEO, Xavier Mitchell.

“We see the addition of Mr. Solomon as a key validation point for our entertainment endeavors, and we look forward to working with him,” finished Damian Lee, Production President at Valiant Eagle and another filmmaking legend in his own right. Michael Jay Solomon states, “ It’s exciting for me to advise Valiant Eagle Inc. and its Founder and CEO,

Xavier Mitchell. I love to contribute to the growth of a young media company. Having started one myself many years ago, I am familiar with all the tools to make this Company a success, working with Xavier who I am very impressed with.”

About Valiant Eagle Inc

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (PSRU:OTC) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on energizing celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement in media through music, sports, and technology for the millennial generation.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.