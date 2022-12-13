FREE Export Consultation!

The West Virginia Department of Economic Development’s International Office will host a virtual “office hours” event on Dec. 16 with Chad Ramp of the WV District Export Council and M&K Truck Centers. West Virginia companies that reserve a spot will receive a free 20-minute consultation and expert advice on how trade missions and other export development tools can help them get new international sales.

Chad Remp has attended 25 state and federal trade missions and has sold heavy duty truck parts to more than 115 countries since 2010. If you want to learn how trade missions and other export development tools can help you get new international sales, he’s a great person to talk to!

Space is limited, so reserve your consultation today. Once you reserve a spot, you will receive a video conference link from the organizers.

Can Trade Missions Help You Export More?

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (EST)