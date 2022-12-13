Element Designs relocating headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Element Designs, one of the leading North American manufacturers of custom aluminum frame glass cabinet doors, today announced plans to relocate its headquarters and manufacturing operations to York County. The company’s $5 million investment will bring approximately 100 new jobs to Fort Mill over the next five years.

Founded in 2003 and currently headquartered in Charlotte, Element Designs’ product offerings have expanded to include custom glass and acrylic surfacing solutions and components. All products are made and fabricated in the United States, with manufacturing processes that use water-based coatings and recycled materials to create products for customers across North America.

Located at 7107 Logistics Lane, Suite 101 in Fort Mill, Element Designs’ new 112,840-square-foot facility will serve as the company’s joint headquarters and manufacturing operations, allowing the company to efficiently serve its international customers, including many well-known manufacturers in the kitchen, bath and office furniture industries.

Operations are expected to be online in the second quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Element Designs team can submit resumes to the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“We are very excited to move our headquarters to Fort Mill, S.C. We already feel very welcomed and can’t wait to call it our new home. It will be a transformational move for our company. This new location and state of the art facility will not only provide us with the necessary room to grow, but it will also be a testament to what we as a company want to be recognized for: an innovative industry leader that produces beautiful products in a sustainable way. Its proximity to our current location was also very important as we want our incredible team to move with us and enjoy the benefits of this new space to call home. -Element Designs President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Uebersax

“We eagerly welcome Element Designs to South Carolina. Our state is proud to be home to companies producing some of the most unique, high-quality goods in the world, and we’re proud to add Element Designs to that roster. We’re grateful for the skilled jobs this company will bring to our state and the Fort Mill community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“On behalf of the South Carolina business community, we congratulate and welcome the entire Element Designs team to York County. Manufacturers of all sizes and industries have found long-term success in communities throughout South Carolina, and we’re eager to support Element Designs to continue that commitment.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"We celebrate today's announcement by Element Designs. We are pleased to see that they have found an ideal location in York County to continue to grow their manufacturing operations as well as establish their headquarters. Congratulations to this industry leader. We welcome your growing team to our community."-York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox

FIVE FAST FACTS