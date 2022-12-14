DeLuca Foundation grant to Community Foundation for Palm Beach & Martin Counties expands competitive grantmaking program
The DeLuca Foundation’s grant is a strong show of support to the nonprofit organizations on the frontlines of our area’s chronic and current issues.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to a grant from the Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, the Community Foundation will roughly double the resources available to grant to nonprofit grant-seekers in Palm Beach and Martin Counties. The gift — earmarked for organizations with small- and medium-sized operating budgets, as well as organizations dedicated to supporting the Glades region of Palm Beach County — will be spread over three years of competitive Community Impact grantmaking cycles.
In Fiscal Year 2022, the Community foundation awarded 63 grants through its Community Impact competitive process to organizations doing work directly in — or supporting — Palm Beach and Martin counties. In FY23, the number of grantees could top 100.
“The DeLuca Foundation’s grant is a strong show of support to the nonprofit organizations on the frontlines of our area’s chronic and current issues,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President and CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “The support will help the Community Foundation address critical needs in every corner of the counties we serve. We hope this act of generosity inspires more donors to join the DeLuca Foundation in funding our community’s needs on a broad scale.”
The Community Foundation will maximize grantmaking across the Community Foundation’s priority areas, which expanded ahead of this year’s competitive cycle thanks to the new “Leading for Good” Strategic Plan that was adopted by the Board of Directors in June.
The refreshed priority areas include:
• Education and Youth: programs that will lead young people to their fullest potential.
• Economic Opportunity: programs that focus on job training and workforce development that lead to greater economic success and an improved quality of life.
• Thriving Communities: programs that address a broad range of issues aligned with current community needs (e.g., arts and culture, environment, housing, mental health, community revitalization, etc.)
The Community Foundation will also expand the types of projects funded, which will now include general operating and capacity-building initiatives, in addition to programmatic grants. The maximum amount of funding available will also increase from $55,000 to $75,000; “mini grant” maximum funds will increase from $10,000 to $15,000.
"Expanding our grantmaking universe better positions the Foundation to make an immediate positive impact on our area's current challenges," said Jeffrey A. Stoops, chair of the Community Impact Committee. "With the addition of this transformative gift from the DeLuca Foundation, we are ready to help close the opportunity gaps for those in need alongside our grantee partners."
ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the impact of philanthropy on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
ABOUT THE FREDERICK A. DELUCA FOUNDATION
The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Inc., is a private family foundation supporting charitable programs that empower individuals to lead healthy and productive lives through education, awareness, and research initiatives. Created in 1997 by the late Frederick DeLuca, co-founder of the global Subway® restaurant chain, the foundation provides youth and adults the tools to achieve independence and self-sufficiency. Today, the Foundation also supports health awareness, workforce development, and artistic experiences through educational programs that enhance the lives of children and families throughout South Florida and beyond.
