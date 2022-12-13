Submit Release
FDLE arrests man for human trafficking and manslaughter

December 13, 2022
 
FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Daniel Adam Rhodes, 42, on felony charges of human trafficking causing great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement, and manslaughter. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
 
Rhodes is suspected of operating a multi-year human-trafficking ring out of a series of hotels and motels along the Treasure Coast. Rhodes advertised women for commercial sex over the internet.
 
FDLE’s investigation found that Rhodes supplied his victims with various drugs to coerce them into prostitution. He is suspected of injecting a lethal dose of fentanyl and cocaine into a 27-year-old sex trafficking victim in a Port St. Lucie motel room.
 
Rhodes is currently serving a prison sentence for selling methamphetamine and soliciting prostitution in Trenton, Florida, and was served with an arrest warrant on Monday. He was scheduled to be released before Christmas. Rhodes will now be transported to St. Lucie County, where he will be arraigned. He is being held without bond.
 
The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.
 
