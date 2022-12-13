New Hires Join the Agility Family

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility Insurance Services welcomes several new Producer Sales team members to the Agility family! Tommy Dorsey II (Producer Sales Director), Teresa Canales (Senior Sales Director), Alexandrea Blanchard (Sales Director), and Sabin Lopez (Senior Sales Director) will be joining the team. Agility is thrilled to have this talent come on board to help our agents assist more consumers in their communities.

“I am the new Producer Sales Director for Agility Insurance Services in the DFW area and head our new Texas Field Sales team,” says Tommy Dorsey, new Producer Sales Director. “ I am a native to Dallas, TX, and currently live in the Lancaster area. My background in sales spans over 20 years in various industries and capacities. These proficiencies consist of strong relationship building, understanding business models to provide viable solutions, and unmatched service. While working at companies like National General, Friday Health Plans, UHC, and Bright Health I dedicated myself to the progress of health insurance for groups, individuals and families. Agility Insurance Services is an innovative, forward-thinking, technology leader that puts strong partnerships at the forefront and I am looking forward to helping build with you.”

Teresa Canales, the new Senior Sales Director, shares a look into her impressive background. “I joined Agility Insurance Services November 2022, as the Senior Sales Director for the Rio Grande Valley. Prior to Agility, I was the Director of Sales Operations at Friday Health Plans and served as the Sales Executive for the RGV market at Friday Health Plans. During my tenure at Friday Health Plans, I helped the company have a successful entry into the Texas market and grew sales for the RGV by 300%. Prior to Friday Health Plans, I spent fifteen years at Memorial Hermann Health Plan. During my tenure at Memorial Hermann Health Plan I served as a PMO and the Sales Operations Manager for the Health Plan. We successfully launched a Medicare Advantage plan and an off-exchange IFP. I am a graduate of the University of Houston Downtown, where I majored in Psychology. When I’m not keeping busy with my family, you can find me by the coast taking in the salty air kayaking.”

Alexandra Blanchard, a new Sales Director at Agility, says, “Hello, my name is Alex Blanchard and I am the new Sales Director for Agility Insurance Services in the Austin and San Antonio area. I am a native to Austin and live in the Hill Country with my husband, two kids, and our dog. My background is in hospitality, event sales/planning, and health insurance ( Friday Health Plans ). My strengths are in resilience, relationship building, retention, thinking creatively, and understanding business needs. My hobbies consist of family activities, trying new foods, and reading as much as possible.”

Agility’s other new Senior Sales Director, Sabin Lopez, shares, “Hello, my name is Sabin Lopez and I am the new Sr. Sales Director for Agility Insurance Services in the Houston area. I have been in the Houston area for over a decade with my wife, kiddos, and human-like dog. Although I've been in the insurance industry for many years, I still don't know much about it but will do my best to help anyone willing to let me. I'm typically a problem solver, relationship builder, and accountable (all verified by Snopes) so I do my best to get the job done. My hobbies include saltwater fishing (should be catching but mostly isn't), boating, grilling, and biking (yes, both electric and gas-powered bikes).”

About Agility Insurance Services

Agility Insurance Services is a multi-faceted insurance general agency with a mission to equip health insurance agents with all the resources they need to assist consumers in purchasing insurance. A talented team of sales, health insurance marketing, and contracting specialists stand at the ready, so agents can succeed and serve clients to the best of their ability.