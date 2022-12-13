Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Inflation Decreases for Fifth Straight Month
Good News for Consumers and Retailers
This is great news for consumers and retailers.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflation in November beat economists’ estimates by coming in at 7.1 percent.
“The Consumer Price Index decreased .6 percent from 7.7 percent in October,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Economists had predicted a 7.3 percent inflation rate.
“This is great news for consumers and retailers,” Gould added. “Consumer spending has been driving the economy. Now, as inflation hopefully continues to ease, consumers will have more money to spend.”
The better-than-expected inflation rate may allow the Federal Reserve to only raise rates by a half-point rate hike after four three-quarter-point increases,
Gould and his NPI team keep track of economic news because it enables them to provide their health, wellness, and beauty clients insight into the U.S. consumer market.
“Domestic and international brands have continued to expand their presence in America or launch new products because of consumer spending despite inflation,” he added.
To help these health and wellness brands, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution“ platform, which brings together all the professional services needed to launch new products or expand sales of existing sales.
Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform to help streamline the product expansion or launch process.
“My ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system enables importation, distribution, and promotion in a turn-key, one-stop solution,” he said. “NPI brings together all the necessary services for a successful campaign.”
NPI offers sales, marketing, and FDA regulatory compliance services to its clients.
“NPI works on placing products on retailers’ shelves while our sister company, InHealth Media, provides strategic public relations campaigns that include national TV tagging promotions,” he added.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
