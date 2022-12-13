Right Lane Closures on Route 40 Eastbound between Kruger Street and Overbook Street intersections on December 19

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be right lane closures on Route 40 Eastbound, underneath I-70, between the Kruger Street and the Overbrook Street intersections. These closures will begin December 19th, taking place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m, and end December 23rd. These closures will occur in order to perform substructure cleanup.





Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

