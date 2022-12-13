Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 3300 Block of 16th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit First-Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Monday, December 12, 2022, in the 3300 block of 16th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:45 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and assaulted the victim. The suspect then attempted to engaged in a forced sex act with the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. A handgun was recovered.

On Monday, December 12, 2022, 24-year-old Wilson Rodriguez, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).