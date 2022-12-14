Registration Now Open for the 2nd Annual EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition
Registration is now open for the second annual EnvisionB2B Conference & Exhibition, premiering June 20-22 at the Hilton Chicago.CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In B2B business today, outdated technology and manual operations are out—digital transformation and commerce are in.
U.S B2B ecommerce is expected to generate about $2 trillion in annual sales and grow by as much as 20% in 2022—propelling B2B sellers to serve more digital-first customers than ever before and deliver better online features and processes to generate ecommerce and omnichannel sales orders.
For manufacturers and distributors of all sizes, there is a window of opportunity to convert first-time online buyers into loyal repeat digital customers, and the consequences of falling behind couldn’t be greater. If B2B organizations aren’t moving to be digital fast enough, they risk permanently losing market share, customers and sales.
The solution? Build a digital ecosystem and business strategy that meets the needs of all stakeholders both inside and outside the enterprise. That’s where EnvisonB2B 2023 steps in.
This second annual industry event brings together the thought leaders, teachers and brightest minds in B2B digital commerce and transformation. They come from leading organizations such as Caterpillar, W.W. Grainger, MSC Industrial and others to help organizations of all sizes overcome hurdles in the race for ecommerce excellence.
EnvisionB2B is highly valuable for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, resellers and retailers and we welcome companies of all sizes and industries!
EnvisionB2B attendees will have the unique opportunity to:
--Get up to date from industry experts on the latest developments in B2B ecommerce technology and how they can help your online business
--Learn how a B2B company deployed a new digital technology ecosystem — including product information management and CRM — to better connect with their channel partners and customers
--Hear from B2B ecommerce executives on why they deployed headless commerce technology and how it works for them
--Collaborate directly experts and expand their personal B2B ecommerce network
