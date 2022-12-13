Global Ordnance and Mountain Horse Solutions Join Forces in Significant Defense Company Merger

Global Ordnance Logo Mountain Horse Solutions Logo Global Ordnance and Mountain Horse Trade Show at Shot Show 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Florida-based defense contractor Global Ordnance, LLC and Colorado-based defense company, Mountain Horse, LLC join in a merger.

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based defense contractor and commercial outdoor sporting goods company, Global Ordnance, LLC and Colorado-based defense company, Mountain Horse, LLC have entered into a definitive agreement to join the two companies in a merger.

Global Ordnance’s core business has been the supply of munitions and weapon systems to the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies. Mountain Horse delivers defensive and survival solutions to the Department of Defense and allied nations. The transaction creates an enterprise with an extensive portfolio of offerings with sophisticated and successful logistics operations across the United States and into Europe.

The resulting enterprise will be comprised of the Global Ordnance Holdings company and five subordinate divisions. The divisions will include Global Military Products (Offensive Defense Products), Global Ordnance (Commercial Products), Ibex Aviation Solutions (Aviation Services), Global Ordnance Europe (European operations), and Mountain Horse Solutions (Defensive and Survival Solutions). Mountain Horse will retain its recognized brand name in its industry, but will be identified as a Global Ordnance Company.

Discussing the deal, both Global Ordnance President, Marc Morales, and Mountain Horse President, Bill Allen, emphasized the value of the transaction and their prior success working together. Morales explained:

"This is the culmination of a long and successful relationship we’ve had with Mountain Horse over the years. The two companies have teamed successfully on so many complex projects, and our teams already work extraordinarily well together. Given our complimentary lines of business, it just seemed like we should make this thing official and combine our capabilities. We have so much to add to Mountain Horse’s capabilities that will enable them to grow into more markets and at higher volumes and they give us reach into new products, customers, and logistics lanes we otherwise wouldn’t have. We are really excited about our future together."

Bill Allen was equally optimistic about the future of the combined companies:

"We’ve had the opportunity to work very closely with the Global team. Not only have our joint pursuits been quite successful, but the collaboration always generates new ideas to pursue together. We trust each other and integrate very well because, although we have different offerings, we have the same philosophy of operations and can-do spirit to dig in and take on really difficult challenges. We both recognize our companies have continued to each benefit the more we integrate, so merging the teams is the right move for everyone."

Both Mountain Horse and Global Ordnance have each been growing quickly the past few years. This merger is a case of two successful companies leveraging one another’s capabilities, rather than an acquisition where a successful company acquires another in distress with hopes of increasing its value. The terms of the deal remain private, but it is expected to close on January 1, 2023.

SOFIC Tactical Demo Flights with Global Ordnance and Mountain Horse Solutions