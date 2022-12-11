Troop G Weekly Report - 12/05/2022 - 12/11/2022

On 12/05/2022, Cpl. Physic arrested Monica Adams for OUI.

On 12/06/2022, Cpl. Physic responded to a crash southbound on the Turnpike in Kennebunk. Cpl. Physic arrested one of the operators, Richard Thurston, for OUI and a blood test was conducted. Thurston was charged with OUI.

On 12/08/2022, Tr. Walp stopped Jason Costello (44) of Lewiston for a motor vehicle defect. Tr. Walp determined the vehicle had falsely attached plates. The passenger, Grace McConnaughy (30) of Lewiston, was found to have a warrant for her arrest. Tr. Walp charged Costello with false attachment and arrested McConnaughy. She was transported to Androscoggin County Jail and the vehicle was towed. Tr. Ellis (FTO), Tr. Bourdelais, and Cpl. Peckham assisted.

On 12/08/202,2 Cpl. Peckham stopped Steven Rioux (44) of Auburn on I-95 in Lewiston. Rioux was charged with OUI Alcohol, Driving to Endanger & Leaving the Scene of Motor Vehicle Crash. Tr. Ellis & Tr. Walp assisted.

On 12/10/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Kamrin Yates (19) of Farmington on the ME Turnpike northbound in Portland for Criminal Speed (89/50 Work Zone). She was charged with Criminal Speed.

On 12/11/2022, Tr. Wilcox stopped Fabio Braz (35) for speeding and a vehicle equipment violation on Storer Street in Kennebunk. He was found to have no license and was summonsed for operating without a license. The vehicle was towed.

On 12/11/2022, the ARCC received multiple reports regarding a vehicle that had crashed and continued to operate erratically. Sgt. Wilkinson located the vehicle southbound on the Turnpike in Saco. After further investigation, Sgt. Wilkinson arrested the male operator and administered an intoxilyzer test at Scarborough PD. The male blew over the legal limit and was charged with OUI. Tr. Wilcox assisted.