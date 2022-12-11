Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,141 in the last 365 days.

Troop G Weekly Report - 12/05/2022 - 12/11/2022

On 12/05/2022, Cpl. Physic arrested Monica Adams for OUI.

On 12/06/2022, Cpl. Physic responded to a crash southbound on the Turnpike in Kennebunk.  Cpl. Physic arrested one of the operators, Richard Thurston, for OUI and a blood test was conducted. Thurston was charged with OUI.

On 12/08/2022, Tr. Walp stopped Jason Costello (44) of Lewiston for a motor vehicle defect. Tr. Walp determined the vehicle had falsely attached plates. The passenger, Grace McConnaughy (30) of Lewiston, was found to have a warrant for her arrest. Tr. Walp charged Costello with false attachment and arrested McConnaughy. She was transported to Androscoggin County Jail and the vehicle was towed. Tr. Ellis (FTO), Tr. Bourdelais, and Cpl. Peckham assisted. 

On 12/08/202,2 Cpl. Peckham stopped Steven Rioux (44) of Auburn on I-95 in Lewiston. Rioux was charged with OUI Alcohol, Driving to Endanger & Leaving the Scene of Motor Vehicle Crash. Tr. Ellis & Tr. Walp assisted.

On 12/10/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Kamrin Yates (19) of Farmington on the ME Turnpike northbound in Portland for Criminal Speed (89/50 Work Zone).  She was charged with Criminal Speed.

On 12/11/2022, Tr. Wilcox stopped Fabio Braz (35) for speeding and a vehicle equipment violation on Storer Street in Kennebunk. He was found to have no license and was summonsed for operating without a license. The vehicle was towed.

On 12/11/2022, the ARCC received multiple reports regarding a vehicle that had crashed and continued to operate erratically. Sgt. Wilkinson located the vehicle southbound on the Turnpike in Saco. After further investigation, Sgt. Wilkinson arrested the male operator and administered an intoxilyzer test at Scarborough PD. The male blew over the legal limit and was charged with OUI. Tr. Wilcox assisted.

You just read:

Troop G Weekly Report - 12/05/2022 - 12/11/2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.