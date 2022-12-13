New Private Aviation Charter, Fractional, Jet Card, Jet Sharing Research Report Released
The 200+ page research report highlights critical data and trends for private jet charter, fractional, jet sharing/by-the-seat, jet card, and membership marketsMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Jet Card Report 2022/23 by Private Jet Card Comparisons" is now available for delivery with over 200 pages of charts, tables, graphics, and insights highlighting important data and trends related to the private jet charter, fractional ownership, social/jet sharing/by-the-seat, jet card and membership markets. It is the second year of the publication, and it is the only industry research based exclusively on direct responses from private aviation users.
The Jet Card Report 2022/23 provides unduplicated valuable insights directly from buyers of private aviation prior to and post-purchase, offering detailed and segmented insights into what consumers of private aviation want – and what they bought. It provides actionable data that providers and suppliers to the industry can use to refine and target their offerings to increase sales and profitability.
"Jet Linx Aviation is a subscriber to The Jet Card Report by Private Jet Card Comparisons. This is in-depth research directly from private aviation consumers and insightful analysis we haven't found anywhere else. It has helped us immensely, from operations to product development, sales, and marketing. For any company that sells jet cards or memberships or is considering it, as well as operators who sell to jet card providers, I can highly recommend subscribing to The Jet Card Report," says Ron Silverman, Chief Commercial Officer for Jet Linx Aviation.
"This research is great for the industry because it gives insights into what consumers want from real users of private aviation," says Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons, adding, "Subscribers can use the insights to create new products and adjust current offerings to make them more desirable, increase sales, and profits."
The report contains:
Current Solutions:
- Jet Card or Membership
- Charter on a trip-by-trip basis
- Rides on friends' private jets
- Fractional Share or Lease
- A private aircraft I own or from a company I own
- Semi-private flights or memberships where I can buy single seats or share aircraft and costs
- A private aircraft from a company I work at but don't own
What buyers want:
- Number of flight hours desired
- Aircraft types wanted
- Crossover use between aircraft categories
- Minimum lead time for booking desired
- Flexibility to avoid peak days, including how many days they are willing to move travel plans to avoid peak/blackout dates
- Desire to upgrade/downgrade aircraft size
- Pricing preferences (Fixed/Capped Rates vs. Dynamic)
- Need for multi-airplane same-time use
- Openness to flying turboprops
- Openness to working with boutique/small providers
- Interested in Shared Flights (Current and potential)
- Requirements for fully enclosed lavs
- Require/desire WIFI
- Pet travel
- Segment Analysis of the Very Light Jet Flyer
- Segment Analysis of the Light Jet Flyer
- Segment Analysis of the Super Midsize Jet Flyer
- Segment Analysis of Turboprop market potential
- Segment Analysis of The Last-Minute Flyer – Respondents who want to book within 24 hours or less before departure
- Segment Analysis of The Planners – Respondents who book at least 7 days in advance
- Segment Analysis of The Connected Flyer – Respondents who require WiFi
- Segment Analysis of Respondents open to Boutique/Small Providers
Post-Purchase Analysis:
- Newcomers – How do you expect your private flying to change after the COVID-19 pandemic is over?
- Existing Flyers – How do you expect your private flying to change after the COVID-19 pandemic is over?
- All Flyers – Post-COVID-19 flying compared to prior pre-COVID-19
- Reasons to fly privately
- Service Issues with current providers
- What are your current private aviation solutions?
- Approximately how much was the deposit of your last jet card/membership purchase?
- Satisfaction with Current Provider
- What was negotiated?
- Jet Card Providers ranked by Consideration/Purchase
- Jet Card Market Share of Leading Providers
- Jet Card Market Share of First-Time Buyers by Leading Providers
- % Considered But Didn't Purchase by Leading Providers
- % Conversion by Leading Providers (Sales, Renewals divided into Consideration)
Who was surveyed?
Subscribers of Private Jet Card Comparisons who pay a $250 annual subscription fee. 99.5% of respondents are active users of private aviation or in the buying process for first-timers.
Pre-purchase:
802 active private aviation buyers who were researching private aviation options between September 2021 and August 2022 tell what they want. This is direct data from their requests for a custom analysis of best options via the Private Jet Card Comparisons' Jet Card Decider tool.
Post-purchase:
571 consumers who purchased, were in the process of purchasing, or were active private aviation users as of September 2022 tell what they bought, who they bought from, including which solutions they are using (jet cards and memberships, on-demand, full ownership, fractional ownership, jet sharing), satisfaction and issues with current providers, and future private travel expectations.
Who should buy this report?
- Brokers selling jet cards or memberships
- Brokers considering jet cards or memberships
- Operators selling jet cards or memberships
- Operators wholesaling to the jet card or membership sellers
- Operators considering jet cards or memberships
- Fractional share operators
- Manufacturers of aircraft used by charter and fractional providers
- Suppliers, including those providing inflight connectivity
- Industry executives and analysts who wish to better understand the jet card/membership market from the consumer perspective
For more information, visit https://privatejetcardcomparisons.com/product/industry/.
Douglas Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
+1 917-328-6518
